AEG is bringing a new concert venue to Cleveland, dubbed the Globe Iron.

The concert promoter teamed up with Jacob’s Entertainment Inc. — an owner and operator of gaming and entertainment facilities — to bring a 1,200-capacity venue to the Ohio city. The indoor concert hall space is accompanied by a courtyard for year-round entertainment on the West Bank of Cleveland’s Flats district.

Globe Iron was once home to the Globe Iron Works Foundry, which was built in 1853. AEG worked to rehabilitate the landmark while still preserving its history.

AEG Presents will book the venue’s programming; it aims to bring 150 new events to the city.

Jason Rogalewski, the senior vice president of AEG Presents Great Lakes, said that Cleveland has been a focus of AEG Presents “since renovating the iconic Agora six years ago.”

“With a design focused on the best live experience, Globe Iron will be a must-play venue in the region,” Rogalewski said. “It will check all the boxes with state-of-the-art sound and lighting, perfect sight lines, and world-class amenities for both fans and artists, all within a unique setting that ensures a truly great experience and supports our goal of bringing more tours to Cleveland.”

Currently, AEG Presents books and operates the 2,000-capacity Agora Theater, as well as the 4,900-capacity outdoor amphitheatre Jacob’s Pavilion. The promoter plans to announce Globe Iron’s programming later this year.

This follows news that AEG plans to open a 4,250-capacity venue in Portland, Oregon through a partnership with the Portland-based concert promoter Monqui Presents. Additionally, AEG is seeking a naming rights partner for its new live music hall at Olympia in London.