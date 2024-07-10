A new concert venue is coming to Portland, Oregon, through a partnership with AEG Presents and the Portland-based concert promoter Monqui Presents.

Through the partnership, a 4,250-capacity concert venue will be constructed in the Lloyd District, totaling 68,000 square-feet. It will be situated in the former Nordstrom building site on NE Multnomah Street, with a capacity between 2,000 and 4,250 attendees.

Mike Quinn, co-owner of Monqui Presents, noted in a statement that the company has been working with Don Strasbourgh and AEG Presents “for about 10 years now.” Quinn told Portland Business Journal that after mulling over seven or eight different sites, they decided on the Lloyd Center. He said that this venue is “what Portland has needed for a few years.”

“We have a great site, excellent design, and most importantly a shared vision in making the audience and artist experience a truly great one,” Quinn said in a press release. “We are extremely fortunate and excited about this partnership and thrilled to bring this venue to Portland.”

The venue aims to have optimum acoustics and will accommodate a variety of musical genres. Additionally, its location is convenient for eventgoers; car parking facilities, trains, and streetcar lines are nearby, as well as a recently-completed bridge for pedestrians to walk or ride bikes across.

Strasbourg noted that “Mike and the whole Monqui team represent the fabric of Portland.”

“We worked together to find the perfect site and designate the perfect venue — we are excited to deliver the city of Portland the concert experience it so deserves,” Strasbourg said.

While there is no confirmed opening date at this time, Quinn told the Portland Business Journal it will take about a year and a half to build, so they’re likely to finish construction in early to mid 2026. While Quinn said there will be appearances from rock bands, EDM artists, and comedians, he’d like to bring a couple Jack White shows to the venue.

This is the latest news for AEG; the company recently announced it is seeing a naming rights partner for its new live music hall at Olympia in London. Additionally, AEG CEO Jay Marciano made headlines following news that Live Nation and Ticketmaster were subjects of an antitrust lawsuit by the Department of Justice earlier this year. Marciano reportedly told his company that Live Nation is a monopoly that will likely be broken up as a result of the lawsuit. At stake, Marciano said, “is the entire ecosystem of our industry, one that has long suffered from a badly broken ticketing model.”