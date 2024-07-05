AEG Global Partnerships, the partnerships arm of the live entertainment company AEG Europe, is looking for a naming rights partner for its new live music hall at Olympia in London.

The 4,000-capacity venue in West London, Olympia forms the centerpiece of the £1.3 billion ($1.3 billion) redevelopment of the 14-acre Olympia estate. The venue will start booking artists from this month and welcome fans from around the world in 2025.

As the venue is still under construction, the new naming rights partner will be able to be more visible due to a package that helps the selected sponsor build its brand into the fabric of the venue throughout the interior design and the customer journey.

The entertainment venue Hammersmith Apollo is another spot that AEG Global Partnerships team seeks a partner for. The venue’s deal with its current naming rights holder, Eventim, is expiring at the end of the year.

“Since the pandemic, brands have been keen to get back in front of consumers, and build truly long-lasting relationships based on mutual benefits and trust,” said Paul Samuels, Executive Vice President at AEG Global Partnerships.

“Sponsored events are rated the preferred media channel among consumers, according to the 2023 Kantar Media Reactions survey,” he continued, “because unlike an advert that lasts just seconds, an event lasts hours, giving brands longer to engage with fans and – better still – enhance their experience.”

Samuels said they started working with more than 110 new partners in the past 12 months.

“Now we’re looking for two ambitious brands who want to take on the naming rights to two world-class venues,” he reflected.

He also added that wider activations could help to achieve a range of objectives, from increasing consideration and rewarding loyal customers, to meeting sustainability objectives, in addition to the obvious perks of being a naming rights partner.

From 2025, Olympia in London will welcome a new theatre, two hotels, more than 30 restaurants, bars and eateries, exhibition venues, public spaces, offices and more, apart from AEG Europe’s new music hall.