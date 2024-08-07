The Iranian brothers Kamran and Hooman Jaafari are set to showcase their Persian and Western-blended music while crossing North America on a tour this fall.

“The Evolution Tour” will hit 13 cities, kicking-off in Montreal, Quebec — once the hometown of the musical duo when they first settled in Canada as teenagers — on November 1 at MTELUS. Their trek will continue with stops in Washington, D.C., Dallas, Seattle, Chicago, Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Toronto and more before wrapping up in Vancouver at Queen Elizabeth Theatre on February 28.

Currently based in Los Angeles, Kamran & Hooman launched their musical career in Canada after leaving their home country Iran in the early 2000s. They released five studio albums to-date, along with five singles and EPs, selling 10-million units of their 2005 album, 20, within its first year. The duo boasts of being the highest-selling Persian artists in history with this achievement.

“What we’re most proud of in the past two decades is our fusion of Western and Middle Eastern influences, crafting a distinctive identity that injects a modern flair into this culturally rich genre,” Hooman said in a statement.

Kamran noted that the duo “immerse ourselves in every aspect of our craft, from conceptualizing songs to the electrifying live productions.”

“Sharing our new era with the world is a thrill beyond words,” Kamran added.

The duo is in charge of the whole creative process, from performance to production, composition, direction and stagecraft. While enjoying a devoted global fanbase with over 2.5 million monthly listeners already, they still aim to inspire a new wave of cross-genre collaborations and bridge cultural divides with their music that blends Persian and Western musical elements.

For those curious about the duo’s music, general on-sale begins on Friday, August 9 through the various ticket purchasing options below:

Kamran & Hooman “The Evolution Tour” 2024 Ticket Links

Kamran & Hooman tickets at MEGAseats

Kamran & Hooman tickets at StubHub

Kamran & Hooman tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Kamran & Hooman tickets at Vivid Seats

Kamran & Hooman “The Evolution Tour” 2024 Dates

Fri Nov 01 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS

Sun Nov 10 — Washington, D.C. — Warner Theatre

Fri Nov 15 — Houston, TX — Bayou Music Center

Sat Nov 16 — Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom

Fri Nov 22 — Seattle, WA — Moore Theatre

Sat Nov 23 — Calgary, AB — Jack Singer Concert Hall

Sun Dec 01 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount

Sun Dec 08 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues

Sun Dec 22 — Las Vegas, NV — The Pearl

Mon Dec 23 — Las Vegas, NV — The Pearl

Tue Dec 24 — Las Vegas, NV — The Pearl

Sat Feb 15 — Toronto, ON — Massey Hall

Fri Feb 28 — Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre