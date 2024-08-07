The Iranian brothers Kamran and Hooman Jaafari are set to showcase their Persian and Western-blended music while crossing North America on a tour this fall.
“The Evolution Tour” will hit 13 cities, kicking-off in Montreal, Quebec — once the hometown of the musical duo when they first settled in Canada as teenagers — on November 1 at MTELUS. Their trek will continue with stops in Washington, D.C., Dallas, Seattle, Chicago, Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Toronto and more before wrapping up in Vancouver at Queen Elizabeth Theatre on February 28.
Currently based in Los Angeles, Kamran & Hooman launched their musical career in Canada after leaving their home country Iran in the early 2000s. They released five studio albums to-date, along with five singles and EPs, selling 10-million units of their 2005 album, 20, within its first year. The duo boasts of being the highest-selling Persian artists in history with this achievement.
“What we’re most proud of in the past two decades is our fusion of Western and Middle Eastern influences, crafting a distinctive identity that injects a modern flair into this culturally rich genre,” Hooman said in a statement.
Kamran noted that the duo “immerse ourselves in every aspect of our craft, from conceptualizing songs to the electrifying live productions.”
“Sharing our new era with the world is a thrill beyond words,” Kamran added.
The duo is in charge of the whole creative process, from performance to production, composition, direction and stagecraft. While enjoying a devoted global fanbase with over 2.5 million monthly listeners already, they still aim to inspire a new wave of cross-genre collaborations and bridge cultural divides with their music that blends Persian and Western musical elements.
Kamran & Hooman “The Evolution Tour” 2024 Dates
Fri Nov 01 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS
Sun Nov 10 — Washington, D.C. — Warner Theatre
Fri Nov 15 — Houston, TX — Bayou Music Center
Sat Nov 16 — Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom
Fri Nov 22 — Seattle, WA — Moore Theatre
Sat Nov 23 — Calgary, AB — Jack Singer Concert Hall
Sun Dec 01 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount
Sun Dec 08 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues
Sun Dec 22 — Las Vegas, NV — The Pearl
Mon Dec 23 — Las Vegas, NV — The Pearl
Tue Dec 24 — Las Vegas, NV — The Pearl
Sat Feb 15 — Toronto, ON — Massey Hall
Fri Feb 28 — Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre