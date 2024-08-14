The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games are set to begin in just a few weeks, yet a significant number of tickets remain unsold. As of now, over one million tickets out of the 2.3 million available are still on the market.

However, organizers are optimistic that the recent success of the Olympic Games will lead to a surge in sales in the coming days. The recent Paris Olympic Games saw a record 9.5 million tickets sold out of the 10 million available.

Andrew Parsons, the president of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), expressed confidence that sales would pick up as the excitement from the Olympics continues to resonate.

“Normally in the last week of the Olympics and immediately after the closing ceremony of the Olympics normally there is a peak,” Parsons said, speaking to BBC Sport. “That’s what we saw in Rio, we saw that in London, we saw that in Beijing. This is what we expect.”

“We believe that Parisians that were not in Paris during the [Olympic] Games will have that feeling of ‘I want to experience that as well’ and they will do that during the Paralympics.”

In a move to ensure wider access and engagement, the French government and partner associations purchased over 600,000 tickets. The tickets will be distributed to priority audiences, including young people and individuals with disabilities. Additionally, tickets prices start at €15 (£12/$16), with half of all tickets on sale are available for €25 or less.

The Paris Paralympics are scheduled to take place from August 28 to September 8.