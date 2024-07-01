Paris’ Paralympic Games reached one million ticket sales after an initial struggle. The figure comes after 2.8 million tickets were made available in October last year.

The organizing committee for Paris 2024 had set high hopes to host a sell-out Paralympic Games. However, with less than six months remaining, only 900,000 of the three million tickets had been sold, pressuring organizers to take action.

In an attempt to boost sales and raise awareness about the event, the organizing committee launched various initiatives. One campaign, the Paris 2024 organizing committee revealed was a series of billboard and online advertisements showcasing prominent French Paralympic athletes. Unveiled 100 days before the event, the campaign features the tagline: “We aren’t missing anything, only you.”

Additionally, the campaign’s strategy focused on making the Paralympic Games accessible to a wider audience. As a result, 550,000 tickets were priced at €25 or less, with many tickets starting at just €15. Fans can purchase tickets for the finals beginning at €25, and the Closing Ceremony can be attended for as little as €45.

Amid the struggling ticket sales, three events have sold out, including Para triathlon at Pont Alexandre III, Para equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, and shooting Para sport at the National Shooting Centre of Chateauroux.

The games are set to take place from Wednesday, August 28, to Sunday, September 8.