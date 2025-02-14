The Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated sporting events, with organizers announcing a record-breaking start to ticket sales.

In less than a week since the first phase of sales opened on February 6, nearly 300,000 tickets have been sold to fans from across the globe.

According to event organizers, the demand for tickets has been staggering, with Italy leading the charge alongside the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom before tickets even went on sale.

“The first phase of ticket sales for Milano Cortina 2026 has been an overwhelming success,” read an official statement from the organizing committee.

“Nearly 300,000 tickets were purchased in just six days, with an average of seven tickets per buyer. These extraordinary numbers reflect the tremendous enthusiasm and anticipation for the Winter Olympic Games, both from Italian fans and the global audience.”

With such demand, organizers acknowledge that some competition venues have already reached their capacity limits, making it more difficult for fans to secure their preferred events. However, they reassured hopeful attendees that this is only the first stage of ticket sales, with more opportunities to come.

“But don’t worry: tickets are not sold out yet!” the statement continued. “Additional sales phases are planned to ensure everyone has the chance to experience the magic of the Olympics live.”

A new general sales window for Olympic events will open from February 25 to 27, giving fans another shot at securing their place in the stands.

Following the conclusion of the Olympics, attention will shift to the Winter Paralympics, set to take place from March 6 to 15, 2026. Tickets for the Paralympic events are expected to go on sale starting in March this year.