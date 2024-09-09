The 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games have officially come to a close, and this year, the events set a new record for ticket sales.

Over the weekend, the Games wrapped-up with the Paralympic Closing Ceremony. The Paris 2024 Organizing Committee reported that in total, 12.1 million tickets were purchased for the events, with 9.5 million tickets sold for the Olympics and 2.5 million sold for the Paralympics. Organizing Committee president Tony Estanguet noted that this figure beats the previous record set in 2012 during the London Olympic Games with 10.9 million tickets sold.

Estanguet said that this was a success “in terms of audience” on TV and in-person, which showcased a “spectacular image” of the French capital.

While the Paralympics previously reported lower numbers, this year, Paralympic athletics reported more tickets sold during the September 7 session than any session of the same Olympic competition, and more tickets were sold for Paralympic Swimming than Olympic Swimming. Even television attendance was up; the committee reported that 45 million people watched a Paralympic sport on TV.

“Paris 2024 is quite simply the new benchmark for the Paralympic Games, from every point of view,” International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Salt Lake City, Utah was awarded as the host of the 2034 Winter Olympics, with steep prices expected, and Los Angeles has already begun preparing for the 2028 Summer Games.