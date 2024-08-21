With the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics over, the attention now shifts to Los Angeles – the host city for the 2028 Games, marking the city’s third time hosting the event.

With just over four years until the opening ceremony on July 14, 2028, preparations are underway. The LA28 organizing committee is working within a budget estimated at $7 billion, a figure that contrasts the escalating costs seen in recent Olympics, such as the $10 billion spent by Paris and $13 billion for the Tokyo 2021 Games.

The budgeting for the games aligns with Los Angeles’ commitment to sustainability and fiscal responsibility. Central to the city’s plans is utilizing existing venues, minimizing the need for new construction.

For example, SoFi Stadium, the state-of-the-art home to the NFL’s Rams and Chargers, is set to be transformed into an Olympic swimming arena. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, a symbol of the city’s Olympic heritage since it first hosted the Games in 1932, will once again be the venue for track and field events.

Meanwhile, basketball fans can look forward to matchups at the Clippers’ new $2 billion Intuit Dome, while gymnastics will take place at the Crypto.com Arena, home of the Lakers. The Southern California beaches will be the backdrop for surfing and open-water swimming competitions.

Some events will be hosted in Oklahoma City, nearly 1,300 miles away, and will serve as the location for softball and canoe slalom, leveraging its existing sports infrastructure. This decision follows a similar model used in the Paris Games, where surfing took place in Tahiti.

The 2028 Summer Olympics are slated to begin on Friday, July 14, 2028 and run until Sunday, July 20, 2028.