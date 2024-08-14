Rolling Loud Miami has announced its 2024 lineup, with headliners Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Future. The hip-hop festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary and is set to take place from December 13 to 15 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The festival is slated to kick off on Friday, December 13, with Future headlining the opening day. Joining him are artists like Young Nudy, BigXthaPlug, Bossman Dlow, Curren$y, Hunxho, Babyface Ray, and Lil Skies, among others.

Saturday, December 14 is set to see Travis Scott taking the stage as the headliner. The day’s lineup also includes Don Toliver, Kodak Black, Ski Mask the Slump God, Lil Tjay, Bones, YG Marley, Veeze, and Sheck Wes.

The final day of Rolling Loud Miami 2024 will be headlined by Playboi Carti. Also set to take the stage are Lil Baby, Bryson Tiller, Ken Carson, Polo G, Denzel Curry, Destroy Lonely, Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow, Rich the Kid, and Homixide Gang.

Tickets for Rolling Loud Miami 2024 are scheduled to go on sale starting Friday, August 16 at 12 p.m. ET. Festivalgoers can purchase their Rolling Loud Miami tickets by visiting one of the links below:

Rolling Loud tickets at rollingloud.com

Rolling Loud Miami Lineup