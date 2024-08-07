Grammy Award-winning R&B star SZA has announced that she will be taking a break from live performances.

The “Kill Bill” singer took to social media to share the news.

“Yesterday was my last show for a while,” SZA wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Finally bout to get my life together thank u God.”

Yesterday was my last show for a while . Finally bout to get my life together thank u God . — SZA (@sza) August 5, 2024

The announcement follows SZA’s “SOS Tour,” which began in early 2023, and saw 63 performances. In addition to the tour, the “All the Stars” singer made appearances at major music festivals, including Glastonbury in the U.K., Chicago’s Lollapalooza, and most recently, Montreal’s Osheaga Festival on August 5.

Although SZA is taking a break from performing, she is still making new music. The singer took a moment during her Lollapalooza performance to debut an unreleased song, “Cry Baby.”

“It’s not out, but it will be,” she told the crowd.

In addition to teasing new music, SZA has been dropping hints about an upcoming project called Lana, which she says will include previously unheard material.

“Will be dropping the leaks and outtakes from SOS as promised as the deluxe asap,” SZA shared on X in March. “Lana deserves more time and music no one’s ever heard before.”