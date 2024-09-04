Dave Matthews Band has announced a six-date fall tour in the U.S. The tour announcement comes on the heels of the band’s recent summer run, which ended with Labor Day weekend performances at The Gorge in George, Washington.

The “Crash Into Me” singers are set to begin their fall run on November 15 in Pittsburgh, PA, at PPG Paints Arena. Following the Pittsburgh show, the band will perform at Columbus, Ohio’s Nationwide Arena before heading to the Northeast for two-night stints at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, and Madison Square Garden in New York City. The tour will follow the band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

DMB Warehouse Fan Association members can access an exclusive online ticket presale starting on September 5 at noon ET. Citi cardmembers will also have a chance to purchase tickets early, with their presale window opening on September 17 at 10 a.m. ET and running through September 19 at 10 p.m. ET. General ticket sales will begin on September 20 at 10 a.m. ET.

In addition to the fall tour dates, Dave Matthews Band is set to make appearances at several music festivals. They are slated to perform at the Bourbon & Beyond Festival in Louisville on September 19 and the Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin, TN, which will mark the 10th anniversary on September 28. The band is also scheduled to headline the Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, MD, on September 29.

Dave Matthews Band Fall 2024 US Tour Dates

11/15 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

11/16 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

11/19 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

11/20 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

11/22 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – The Arena

11/23 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – The Arena