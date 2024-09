Garth Brooks has announced the final stretch of his Las Vegas residency, “Garth Brooks/Plus ONE,” scheduled to conclude in early 2025.

The last performances of his show will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, marking the conclusion of a series that has drawn sold-out crowds since it kicked off in May 2023.

The end of the “Plus ONE” residency will see Brooks perform nine more concerts, beginning February 21 and wrapping up on March 9, 2025. The shows will be held on February 21 to 23, February 28 to March 1 and 2, and March 7 to 9.

Reflecting on the impending end of his residency, Brooks expressed, “I can’t believe it has come and gone, already. The Caesars gig has been my favorite so far. No setlist, no rules, just the music and the listener come first. I LOVE that! These last shows are going to be hard for me, emotionally, because I can’t stand the thought of this residency being over.”

Tickets for these final shows are expected to go on sale starting September 19 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi cardholders will get an early chance at tickets through a presale beginning September 16, while previous ticket purchasers and Caesars Rewards members, as well as Live Nation customers, will have additional presale opportunities leading up to the general release.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and residency dates can be found below:

Garth Brooks Residency Dates

09/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/15 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/02 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace