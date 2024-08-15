Bruno Mars is set to extend his ongoing Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The acclaimed artist announced six additional shows in late December 2024, wrapping up a New Year’s Eve performance.

The new concerts are scheduled throughout the final two weeks of December, beginning on the 18 and continuing with performances on the 20, 21, 27, 30, and the New Year’s Eve show on the 31.

The “Just the Way You Are” singer’s first Las Vegas residency took place at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan from 2013 to 2015. Following the release of his third album, 24K Magic, in late 2016, Mars began a new residency at Park MGM that December.

Tickets for the newly announced shows will be available for MGM Rewards members, who will have early access to tickets starting Thursday, August 15 at 10 a.m. PT. The general public sale is set to start Friday, August 16, at 10 a.m. PT.

Additionally, Mars is slated to perform back-to-back shows in Inglewood at Intuit Dome. The singer will then return to Vegas for eight shows before a series of international performances with dates in Taiwan, Indonesia, and Brazil before starting his December residency.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Bruno Mars Tickets

Bruno Mars tickets at MEGAseats

Bruno Mars tickets at brunomars.com

Bruno Mars tickets at StubHub

Bruno Mars tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Bruno Mars tickets at Vivid Seats

Bruno Mars Tour Dates

08/15 — Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome

08/16 — Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome

08/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

08/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

08/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

08/27 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

08/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

08/31 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

09/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

09/07 — Kaohsiung City, TW @ National Stadium

09/08 — Kaohsiung City, TW @ National Stadium

09/11 — Jakarta, ID @ Jakarta International Stadium

09/13 — Jakarta, ID @ Jakarta International Stadium

09/14 — Jakarta, ID @ Jakarta International Stadium

09/17 — Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Bukit Jalil National Stadium

10/04 — São Paulo, BR @ Morumbi Stadium

10/05 — São Paulo, BR @ Morumbi Stadium

10/08 — São Paulo, BR @ Morumbi Stadium

10/09 — São Paulo, BR @ Morumbi Stadium

10/12 — São Paulo, BR @ Morumbi Stadium

10/13 — São Paulo, BR @ Morumbi Stadium

10/16 — Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estadio Nilton Santos-Engenhao

10/19 — Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estadio Nilton Santos-Engenhao

10/20 — Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estadio Nilton Santos-Engenhao

10/26 — Brasília, BR @ Arena BRB Mané Garrincha (Rescheduled from 10/17/24)

10/27 — Brasília, BR @ Arena BRB Mané Garrincha (Rescheduled from 10/18/24)

10/31 — Curitiba, BR @ Estadio Couto Pereira

11/01 — Curitiba, BR @ Estadio Couto Pereira

11/05 — Belo Horizonte, BR @ Mineirao Stadium

12/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

12/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

12/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

12/27 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

12/30 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

12/31 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM