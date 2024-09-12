John Cardoza and Jordan Tyson are set to say goodbye to their roles as the younger versions of the lovers Noah and Allie in the musical adaptation of “The Notebook.”

The duo is set to leave the production early, with their final performance scheduled for October 6, ahead of the show’s last Broadway performance on December 15. Cardoza is slated to take on a new role shortly after his departure, as he joins the Broadway cast of “Moulin Rouge!” on October 15, stepping into the lead role of Christian.

“The Notebook,” adapted from Nicholas Sparks’ novel and the 2004 film, features a book by Bekah Brunstetter and a score by Ingrid Michaelson. The musical opened at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on March 14 after previews began on February 10. By the time it closes, the production will have played 35 previews and 317 performances.

The cast includes Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, while Cardoza portrays a young, idealistic Noah. Joy Woods takes on the role of Middle Allie, and Tony Award winner Maryann Plunkett completes the trio as Older Allie. Meanwhile, Ryan Vasquez and Dorian Harewood portray Middle and Older Noah.

The production also features Andréa Burns as Mother and Nurse Lori, Yassmin Alers as Nurse Joanna, Chase Del Rey as Lon, Hillary Fisher as Sarah, Dorcas Leung as Georgie, Carson Stewart as Johnny and Fin, and Charles E. Wallace as Father and Son.

