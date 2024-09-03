The Broadway musical adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ novel The Notebook is set to close on December 15 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. The production, which opened on March 14 following previews that began on February 10, will conclude its run after 35 previews and 317 regular performances.

Despite building a fanbase, the musical struggled to gain momentum during awards season. The Notebook received three Tony Award nominations for Best Book of a Musical, Best Performance By an Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Performance By an Actress in a Leading Role. However, it did not take home any awards, which some analysts suggest may have impacted its box office performance in the weeks that followed.

The Notebook” features a book by Bekah Brunstetter and music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson. The musical centers on the love story of Allie and Noah, whose romance perseveres despite numerous obstacles.

| RELATED: ‘The Notebook’ to Launch North American Tour in 2025 |

The cast includes Jordan Tyson, Joy Woods, and Tony Award winner Maryann Plunkett portraying the different stages of Allie’s life, with John Cardoza, Ryan Vasquez, and Dorian Harewood playing Noah at various ages.

The show’s cast is rounded out by Andréa Burns as Mother and Nurse Lori, Yassmin Alers as Nurse Joanna, Chase Del Rey as Lon, Hillary Fisher as Sarah, Dorcas Leung as Georgie, Carson Stewart as Johnny and Fin, and Charles E. Wallace as Father and Son.

Theatergoers looking to secure their seat to “The Notebook” before its final Broadway performance can purchase their tickets using one of the links below:

‘The Notebook’ Broadway Tickets

The Notebook Tickets at MegaSeats

The Notebook Tickets at StubHub

The Notebook Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership offer with code TICKETNEWS

The Notebook Tickets at Vivid Seats