Broadway’s current musical and timeless love story “The Notebook” will embark on a North American tour in fall 2025.

Performances will kick off in September 2025 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, while additional cities will be revealed at a later date.

Nicholas Sparks’ best-selling novel “The Notebook,” which proved achievement with a 2004-film adaptation with Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in the lead roles, made its world premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in fall 2022. The show transferred to Broadway in late 2024 with an opening on March 14 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

The musical, which joined the “$1 Million Club” during its first week of showings on Broadway, includes music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson, a book by Bekah Brunstetter, direction by Michael Greif along with Schele Williams, and choreography by Katie Spelman.

The musical received three 2024 Tony Award nominations including Best Book of a Musical (Brunstetter), Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Maryann Plunkett) and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Dorian Harewood).

“The Notebook” centers around Allie and Noah who are from different walks of life, yet fall in love and stick together despite many obstacles they face in 1940’s South Carolina.

“We are thrilled to bring the iconic love story found in ‘The Notebook’ to audiences across America,” producers Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch said in a statement regarding the tour. “People fell in love with this story first as a novel, then as a much-revered film. And now they will be able to experience the heartfelt story of Allie and Noah live on stage.”

The Broadway cast features Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, and Tony Award-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie with John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, and Dorian Harewood as Older Noah.

The creative team includes scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. The production’s music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko. Casting by The Telsey Office’s Patrick Goodwin.