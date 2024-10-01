Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival is taking a step towards sustainability this year by powering the stage entirely by a hybrid battery system.

In collaboration with the REVERB Music Decarbonization Project, this initiative aims to cut down on fuel consumption and carbon emissions. The stage will utilize more than 1 MWh of battery storage capacity, reducing the need for biodiesel generators.

Several other areas of the festival, including the ACL Eats food tents and backstage sections, will also be powered by hybrid battery systems. The energy-saving efforts align with the festival’s broader goals of reducing its carbon footprint and improving the sustainability of music festivals.

“After the success of implementing battery power for the main stage at Lollapalooza, we’re eager to introduce this technology to ACL Festival,” said Jake Perry, Director of Operations and Sustainability at C3 Presents, the event’s producer.

“Our mission is to rethink how we power our festivals, making them more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. This partnership with REVERB’s Decarbonization Project is helping us reach these important sustainability goals.”

| RELATED: Lollapalooza First Festival to Power Main Stage with Hybrid Battery |

Tanner Watt, Director of Partnerships at REVERB, emphasized that decarbonizing power in the music industry is a critical move for future festivals.

“The collaboration with ACL is an essential step toward breaking our dependence on fossil fuels,” Watt said. “We’re committed to helping the music industry make strides toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and ACL Fest is setting a strong example for others to follow.”

This year’s festival is set tol take place over two weekends, October 4 to 6 and October 11 to 13, featuring headliners like Dua Lipa, Tyler, The Creator, Chris Stapleton, blink-182, and Sturgill Simpson. Other notable performers include Norah Jones, Reneé Rapp, Teddy Swims, The Red Clay Strays and Orville Peck.

Festivalgoers can purchase their tickets to Austin City Limits by visiting one of the links below:

Austin City Limits Tickets

Austin City Limits tickets at MEGAseats

Austin City Limits tickets at Austin City Limits Official Website

Austin City Limits tickets at StubHub

Austin City Limits tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Austin City Limits tickets at Vivid Seats