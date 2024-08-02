One of the United States’ most iconic music festivals, Lollapalooza, is set to make history this week as it becomes the first major U.S. festival to power its main stage solely using a hybrid battery system. The festival is slated to take place at Grant Park in Chicago from August 1 to 4 .

The initiative marks a significant step towards reducing the environmental impact of large-scale live events.

The main stage will be powered entirely by a hybrid battery system, encompassing all audio, lighting, video, and stage production needs. This system boasts over 1.5 MWh of battery storage capacity, reducing the reliance on biodiesel generators and cutting down on fuel consumption and emissions.

The move is part of a broader sustainability initiative led by C3 Presents, the festival’s organizer, in collaboration with Live Nation’s Green Nation program, T-Mobile, and CES Power.

“We have set a goal to build a more sustainable future for music festivals, which requires taking bold steps to find solutions that can reinvent how we operate and in turn, build industry trust in new technology so that major live events can see a path towards becoming more energy efficient,” Jake Perry, Director of Operations and Sustainability at C3 Presents stated.

This initiative not only aligns with global sustainability goals but also offers immediate benefits for the festival environment. Lucy August-Perna, Live Nation’s Head of Global Sustainability, emphasized the local impact, noting that reducing noise and air pollution through innovative power solutions creates a better experience for artists, fans, and crew.

“We look forward to sharing the results and learnings from Lollapalooza with our network of over 200+ festivals around the world who are committed to raising the bar for more sustainable live events,” August-Perna shared.

Lollapalooza 2024 is set to see performances from headliners SZA, Tyler, The Creator, blink-182, The Killers, and Hozier. Fans can still purchase their tickets to the festival by visiting one of the links below:

