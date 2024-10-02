Billie Eilish is slated to play Los Angeles’ Kia Forum across three nights this December on her “Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour,” and now, she’s added two more hometown gigs at the iconic venue.
Originally, Eilish was set to round-out the North American leg of the tour with shows on December 15, 16, and 17, but the run will now conclude with a pair of shows on December 20 and 21. “Daisy” star Ashnikko will provide support on December 20, followed by FINNEAS on December 21.
Eilish’s tour kicked-off on September 29 in Quebec. Following the North American run, the “Bad Guy” singer will head to Australia, the UK, and Europe, performing through late July 2025.
When tickets for Eilish’s world tour went on sale, fans lashed out at the alarming prices, with many saying they felt “priced out.” Live Nation Entertainment announced they would be restricting tickets from transfer, and limit resale to Ticketmaster’s system, with prices locked at “face value.”
Unfortunately for Eilish and her team, that “face value” figure seems to have overshot what people are willing to pay — particularly at London’s O2 Arena. The cheapest tickets for the London gig showed a “face value” after fees that was higher than the average upper level ticket sold for on secondary ticket marketplaces during her last tour — just two years ago.
Her cheapest tickets in some venues came out to over $200. As seats inched closer to the stage, prices rose to staggering numbers. for the front rows of the lower level in multiple locations, available tickets were marked as “standard admission” but surged to as much as $600 including fees.
The newly-announced shows will be available to the general public on October 2 at 1 p.m. local time. Find Eilish’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:
Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour Dates
North American Tour
Sun Sep 29, 2024 – Québec, QC | Centre Videotron
Tue Oct 01, 2024 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Wed Oct 02, 2024 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Fri Oct 04, 2024 – Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
Sat Oct 05, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
Mon Oct 07, 2024 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
Wed Oct 09, 2024 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
Fri Oct 11, 2024 – Boston, MA | TD Garden
Sun Oct 13, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
Wed Oct 16, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Thu Oct 17, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Fri Oct 18, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Sat Nov 02, 2024 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Sun Nov 03, 2024 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Wed Nov 06, 2024 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
Fri Nov 08, 2024 – Cincinnati, OH | Heritage Bank Center
Sun Nov 10, 2024 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
Mon Nov 11, 2024 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
Wed Nov 13, 2024 – Chicago, IL | United Center
Thu Nov 14, 2024 – Chicago, IL | United Center
Sat Nov 16, 2024 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center
Sun Nov 17, 2024 – Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center Omaha
Tue Nov 19, 2024 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Wed Nov 20, 2024 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Tue Dec 03, 2024 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena
Thu Dec 05, 2024 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Dec 06, 2024 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
Sun Dec 08, 2024 – Portland, OR | Moda Center
Tue Dec 10, 2024 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center at San Jose
Wed Dec 11, 2024 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center at San Jose
Fri Dec 13, 2024 – Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena
Sun Dec 15, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum
Mon Dec 16, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum
Tue Dec 17, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum
Fri Dec 20, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum
Sat Dec 21, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum
Australia Tour Dates
Tue Feb 18, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Wed Feb 19, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Fri Feb 21, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sat Feb 22, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Mon Feb 24, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Feb 25, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena
Thu Feb 27, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena
Fri Feb 28, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Mar 4, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena
Wed Mar 5, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena
Fri Mar 7, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena
Sat Mar 8, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena
UK/Ireland/Europe Dates
Wed Apr 23, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Thu Apr 24, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Sat Apr 26, 2025 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
Mon Apr 28, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Tue Apr 29, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Fri May 2, 2025 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena
Sun May 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Mon May 5, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Wed May 7, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Fri May 9, 2025 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Thu May 29, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Fri May 30, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Sun June 1, 2025 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
Tue June 3, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena
Wed June 4, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena
Fri June 6, 2025 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
Sun June 8, 2025 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
Tue June 10, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Wed June 11, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Sat June 14, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Sun June 15, 2025 –Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Jul 7, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Tue Jul 8, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Thu Jul 10, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Fri Jul 11, 2025 –London, UK – The O2
Sun Jul 13, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Mon Jul 14, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Wed Jul 16, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Jul 17, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Jul 19, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sun Jul 20, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Tue Jul 22, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Wed Jul 23, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sat Jul 26, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Sun Jul 27, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena