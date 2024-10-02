Billie Eilish is slated to play Los Angeles’ Kia Forum across three nights this December on her “Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour,” and now, she’s added two more hometown gigs at the iconic venue.

Originally, Eilish was set to round-out the North American leg of the tour with shows on December 15, 16, and 17, but the run will now conclude with a pair of shows on December 20 and 21. “Daisy” star Ashnikko will provide support on December 20, followed by FINNEAS on December 21.

Eilish’s tour kicked-off on September 29 in Quebec. Following the North American run, the “Bad Guy” singer will head to Australia, the UK, and Europe, performing through late July 2025.

When tickets for Eilish’s world tour went on sale, fans lashed out at the alarming prices, with many saying they felt “priced out.” Live Nation Entertainment announced they would be restricting tickets from transfer, and limit resale to Ticketmaster’s system, with prices locked at “face value.”

Unfortunately for Eilish and her team, that “face value” figure seems to have overshot what people are willing to pay — particularly at London’s O2 Arena. The cheapest tickets for the London gig showed a “face value” after fees that was higher than the average upper level ticket sold for on secondary ticket marketplaces during her last tour — just two years ago.

Her cheapest tickets in some venues came out to over $200. As seats inched closer to the stage, prices rose to staggering numbers. for the front rows of the lower level in multiple locations, available tickets were marked as “standard admission” but surged to as much as $600 including fees.

The newly-announced shows will be available to the general public on October 2 at 1 p.m. local time. Find Eilish’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour Dates

North American Tour

Sun Sep 29, 2024 – Québec, QC | Centre Videotron

Tue Oct 01, 2024 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Wed Oct 02, 2024 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 04, 2024 – Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Sat Oct 05, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Mon Oct 07, 2024 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Wed Oct 09, 2024 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Fri Oct 11, 2024 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

Sun Oct 13, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Wed Oct 16, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Thu Oct 17, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Fri Oct 18, 2024 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Sat Nov 02, 2024 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Sun Nov 03, 2024 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Wed Nov 06, 2024 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Fri Nov 08, 2024 – Cincinnati, OH | Heritage Bank Center

Sun Nov 10, 2024 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Mon Nov 11, 2024 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Wed Nov 13, 2024 – Chicago, IL | United Center

Thu Nov 14, 2024 – Chicago, IL | United Center

Sat Nov 16, 2024 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Sun Nov 17, 2024 – Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center Omaha

Tue Nov 19, 2024 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Wed Nov 20, 2024 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Tue Dec 03, 2024 – Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

Thu Dec 05, 2024 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Dec 06, 2024 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Dec 08, 2024 – Portland, OR | Moda Center

Tue Dec 10, 2024 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center at San Jose

Wed Dec 11, 2024 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center at San Jose

Fri Dec 13, 2024 – Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena

Sun Dec 15, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

Mon Dec 16, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

Tue Dec 17, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

Fri Dec 20, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

Sat Dec 21, 2024 – Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

Australia Tour Dates

Tue Feb 18, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Wed Feb 19, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Fri Feb 21, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sat Feb 22, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia | Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Mon Feb 24, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Feb 25, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena

Thu Feb 27, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena

Fri Feb 28, 2025 – Sydney, Australia | Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Mar 4, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena

Wed Mar 5, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena

Fri Mar 7, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena

Sat Mar 8, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia | Rod Laver Arena

Wed Apr 23, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden | Avicii Arena

Thu Apr 24, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden | Avicii Arena

Sat Apr 26, 2025 – Oslo, Norway | Telenor Arena

Mon Apr 28, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Royal Arena

Tue Apr 29, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Royal Arena

Fri May 2, 2025 – Hannover, Germany | ZAG Arena

Sun May 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome

Mon May 5, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome

Wed May 7, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome

Fri May 9, 2025 – Berlin, Germany | Uber Arena

Thu May 29, 2025 – Cologne, Germany | Lanxess

UK/Ireland/Europe Dates

Fri May 30, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sun June 1, 2025 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Tue June 3, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena

Wed June 4, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena

Fri June 6, 2025 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Sun June 8, 2025 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Tue June 10, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Wed June 11, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sat June 14, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Sun June 15, 2025 –Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Jul 7, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Tue Jul 8, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Thu Jul 10, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Fri Jul 11, 2025 –London, UK – The O2

Sun Jul 13, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Mon Jul 14, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Wed Jul 16, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Jul 17, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Jul 19, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sun Jul 20, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Tue Jul 22, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Wed Jul 23, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sat Jul 26, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Sun Jul 27, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena