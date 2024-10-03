Teddy Swims has announced the extension of his tour into 2025, coinciding with the release of his sophomore album, I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2), set to drop on January 24.

The 2025 North American leg is scheduled to kick off in Florida on May 9 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. From there, the singer is slated to make stops in cities such as Jacksonville, Raleigh, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Toronto, New York, Boston, Washington D.C., and Nashville before wrapping up on September 9 in Los Angeles at the Greek Theatre.

The newly announced dates come on the heels of Swims’ current 2024 bookings, where he is also slated to head to Europe for a string of shows next spring before launching his U.S. leg. Swims will also perform at the Austin City Limits Festival on October 5 as well as Lollapalooza Argentina, Lollapalooza Chile and Lollapalooza Brazil.

I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2) serves as a follow-up to 2022’s I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1). The new album will feature 13 tracks, including the previously-released singles “Bad Dreams,” “Funeral,” and “Hammer to the Heart.”

Tickets for 2025 dates are set to go on sale to the general public on Thursday, October 3 at 9 a.m. local time. A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:

I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy Tour Dates

10/02 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall

10/03 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

10/05 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/06 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

10/08 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theater

10/10 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hard Rock

10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/13 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

10/15 – Lubbock, TX @ The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences

10/16 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

10/18 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater

10/19 – Valley Center, CA @ Harrah’s Resort Southern California

10/21 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

10/22 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

11/04 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

11/05 – Basel, CH @ Event Halle Basel

11/11 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

12/05 – Abu Dhabi, AE @ Eithad Park

02/11 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

02/13 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

02/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

02/16 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum Arena

02/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

02/19 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

02/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

02/23 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrom

02/25 – Zurich, CH @ The Hall

02/27 – Paris, FR @ Zénith Paris – La Villette

03/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham

03/04 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham

03/06 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley

03/07 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley

03/09 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

03/10 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

03/12 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

03/13 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

03/16 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

03/22 – San Isidro, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina 2025

03/23 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile 2025

03/27 – Bogotá, CO @ Festival Estéreo Picnic 2025

03/29 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil 2025

05/09 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

05/10 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

05/12 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Amphitheater at the Wharf

05/14 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

05/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts

05/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

05/21 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Hill Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

05/23 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

05/24 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

05/27 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

05/8/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square

08/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

08/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Birmingham Amphitheater

08/16 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

08/18 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

08/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

08/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

08/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

08/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/28 – Sandy, UT @ America First Field Plaza

08/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Centre

08/31 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

09/03 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

09/05 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/06 – South Lake Tahoe, NV @ Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre30 – Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs

06/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

06/04 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

06/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – Outdoors

06/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

06/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

06/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

06/13 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

06/22 – Newport, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival 2025

07/31 – San Diego, CA @ Sycuan Stage at Gallagher Square Petco Park

08/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

08/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

08/06 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

08/07 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/09 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall