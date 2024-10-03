Teddy Swims has announced the extension of his tour into 2025, coinciding with the release of his sophomore album, I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2), set to drop on January 24.
The 2025 North American leg is scheduled to kick off in Florida on May 9 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. From there, the singer is slated to make stops in cities such as Jacksonville, Raleigh, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Toronto, New York, Boston, Washington D.C., and Nashville before wrapping up on September 9 in Los Angeles at the Greek Theatre.
The newly announced dates come on the heels of Swims’ current 2024 bookings, where he is also slated to head to Europe for a string of shows next spring before launching his U.S. leg. Swims will also perform at the Austin City Limits Festival on October 5 as well as Lollapalooza Argentina, Lollapalooza Chile and Lollapalooza Brazil.
I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2) serves as a follow-up to 2022’s I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1). The new album will feature 13 tracks, including the previously-released singles “Bad Dreams,” “Funeral,” and “Hammer to the Heart.”
Tickets for 2025 dates are set to go on sale to the general public on Thursday, October 3 at 9 a.m. local time. A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:
I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy Tour Dates
10/02 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall
10/03 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
10/05 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
10/06 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
10/08 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theater
10/10 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hard Rock
10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
10/13 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
10/15 – Lubbock, TX @ The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences
10/16 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
10/18 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater
10/19 – Valley Center, CA @ Harrah’s Resort Southern California
10/21 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
10/22 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
11/04 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
11/05 – Basel, CH @ Event Halle Basel
11/11 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
12/05 – Abu Dhabi, AE @ Eithad Park
02/11 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
02/13 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
02/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
02/16 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum Arena
02/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
02/19 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
02/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
02/23 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrom
02/25 – Zurich, CH @ The Hall
02/27 – Paris, FR @ Zénith Paris – La Villette
03/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
03/04 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
03/06 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
03/07 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
03/09 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
03/10 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
03/12 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
03/13 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
03/16 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
03/22 – San Isidro, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina 2025
03/23 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile 2025
03/27 – Bogotá, CO @ Festival Estéreo Picnic 2025
03/29 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil 2025
05/09 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
05/10 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
05/12 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Amphitheater at the Wharf
05/14 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
05/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts
05/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
05/21 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Hill Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
05/23 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
05/24 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
05/27 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
05/8/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square
08/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
08/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Birmingham Amphitheater
08/16 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
08/18 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
08/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
08/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
08/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/28 – Sandy, UT @ America First Field Plaza
08/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Centre
08/31 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
09/03 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn
09/05 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/06 – South Lake Tahoe, NV @ Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
05/30 – Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs
06/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/04 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
06/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – Outdoors
06/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
06/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
06/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
06/13 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
06/22 – Newport, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival 2025
07/31 – San Diego, CA @ Sycuan Stage at Gallagher Square Petco Park
08/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
08/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
08/06 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
08/07 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
08/09 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall