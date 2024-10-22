Tyler, the Creator has unveiled the lineup for the 2024 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, celebrating its 10th anniversary this November.

The two-day event, slated for November 16 and 17 at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, is set to feature Tyler, the Creator as a headlining performer alongside André 3000 and Erykah Badu. Scheduled to join them are Playboi Carti and Vince Staples.

Additionally, Tyler has included several members of his former Odd Future collective in the lineup, such as Earl Sweatshirt, Syd, Mike G, and Domo Genesi. The lineup also includes Mustard, Faye Webster, Denzel Curry, Daniel Caesar, Raye, and Sampha.

Festival-goers can also look forward to performances from Kaytranada, ScHoolboy Q, Blood Orange, and Omar Apollo, as well as breakout artists like Sexxy Red, Jean Dawson, Doechii, and Kenny Mason.

In addition to revealing the festival lineup, Tyler, the Creator recently announced the release of his upcoming album, CHROMAKOPIA, set to drop on October 28.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and a full lineup can be found below:

