Tahoe Live has announced its lineup for its upcoming winter music festival, bringing together a mix of hip-hop and electronic music headliners.

Scheduled for December 14 and 15, the festival will take place at Palisades Tahoe. This year’s festival lineup features Lil Wayne, Diplo, Loud Luxury, and RL Grime as the headliners, with additional performances from Valentino Khan, Bijou, Ookay, Wenzday, Anella, and Maddi Reese.

Founder Dustin Esson emphasized the unmatched appeal of Palisades Tahoe, highlighting its reputation as a top destination for winter sports enthusiasts and music lovers alike.

“Tahoe Live is literally on the side of a snow-capped mountain, just steps from the chairlift,” Esson remarked. “Palisades Tahoe amplifies Tahoe Live’s impact by offering an iconic winter destination with world-class skiing, stunning views of Lake Tahoe, and convenient access via Reno Airport. Palisades has always been and always will be recognized as a legendary U.S. ski resort, frequently rated at the top of the list every year hence why it is the No. 1 IKON pass redemption location in the entire U.S.”

Beyond the music, Tahoe Live aims to provide a fully immersive experience for its 15,000 attendees, combining performances with unique activities that make the most of the resort’s mountain environment.

Esson revealed that festival-goers can look forward to interactive experiences, including DJ sets at an altitude of 9,000 feet, igloo parties mid-mountain, and yurt pop-ups scattered across the resort.