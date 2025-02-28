Bassnectar Sex Trafficking Lawsuit Settled

Press photograph of Bassnectar in 2014 | Photo by Drew Ressler via Wikimedia Commons

DJ Bassnectar has officially settled the lawsuits brought forth by three women for child trafficking and sex abuse.

Bassnectar, whose real name is Lorin Ashton, was accused of “grooming” plaintiffs Rachel Ramsbottom, Alexis Bowling, and Jenna Houston while they were minors. The lawsuits listed Ashton, Bassnectar Touring, Inc., and Amorphous Music, Inc. as defendants.

Both parties released a statement on February 18, the same day the trial was originally slated to begin:

“This legal process has been long and difficult, with all parties already having endured a tremendous amount of strain on their personal and professional lives. As such, they have amicably decided to resolve this matter and move on in peace. Plaintiffs wish Lorin Ashton and the Bassnectar Community a bright future and Lorin Ashton wishes the Plaintiffs a bright future.”

According to court documents obtained by the Festive Owl, the case was settled with prejudice, meaning the lawsuits cannot be refiled.

Ashton’s attorneys previously attempted to have the cases dismissed in late 2024, and while some aspects were dismissed this month, the judge overseeing the case did not dismiss it in its entirety.

| READ: Bassnectar ‘FreakStyle’ Show in Asheville Announced, Cancelled in Same Day |

Although Ashton rose to fame from 2010 to 2015, releasing smash-hits like “Bass Head” and “Vava Voom,” his success was halted in 2020 when multiple women alleged that he engaged in sexual acts with them while they were underage. Two women filed a sexual abuse and human trafficking lawsuit against Ashton for alleged incidents from 2012 through 2016, and two more women joined the case as plaintiffs the following month.

When the allegations first came to light, Ashton said that he would be stepping-down from his career “to take responsibility and community” In a now-deleted post, he said that the rumors are untrue, however “I realize some of my past actions have caused pain, and I am deeply sorry.”

Last year, Bassnectar was ready to return to the EDM scene with his two-night Boombox event to the Sin City at The Theater at Virgin Hotels from April 26 to 27. While a post on r/bassnectar from one of the Discord moderators noted that Basnnectar reportedly cancelled the show due to “health issues” and an apparent need for a surgical procedure, The Festive Owl noted that “direct sources have indicated that tickets also were simply not selling.”

Other gigs Ashton previously booked in Asheville and Atlanta were also cancelled.

Bassnectar has not publicly commented on the news at this time, nor shared information regarding other upcoming live shows.