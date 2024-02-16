Bassnectar was scheduled to return to the EDM scene following an ongoing civil lawsuit for child trafficking and sex abuse with a pair of shows in Las Vegas this spring, but now, the gigs have been called-off.

The EDM star, whose real name is Lorin Ashton, was set to bring his two-night Boombox event to the Sin City at The Theater at Virgin Hotels from April 26 to 27. On Friday, Festive Owl reported that the AXS ticketing page for the event had been updated to say that the show had been canceled. A post on r/bassnectar from one of the Discord moderators noted that Basnnectar reportedly cancelled the show due to “health issues” and an apparent need for a surgical procedure.

However, Festival Owl noted that “direct sources have indicated that tickets also were simply not selling.”

Bassnectar nor the event organizer has not commented on the cancellation. While the event tickets are still listed on AXS, users are met with an error code that reads tickets are “no longer available.”

This isn’t the first time a Bassnectar gig has been cancelled in the past few months; his scheduled gigs in Asheville and Atlanta were cancelled, and the shows in New York and Las Vegas that went on as planned were heavily protested amid Ashton’s allegations.

Although Ashton rose to fame fro 2010 to 2015, releasing smash-hits like “Bass Head” and “Vava Voom,” his success was halted in 2020 when multiple women alleged that he engaged in sexual acts with them while they were underage. Two women filed a sexual abuse and human trafficking lawsuit against Ashton for alleged incidents from 2012 through 2016, and two more women joined the case as plaintiffs the following month.

When the allegations first came to light, Ashton said that he would be stepping-down from his career “to take responsibility and community” In a now-deleted post, he said that the rumors are untrue, however “I realize some of my past actions have caused pain, and I am deeply sorry.”

In four years, there is no more word on the lawsuit, however, his attorney Stacey Ashby told Las Vegas NBC affiliate News 3 last year that “our client is under no obligation to put his life and career on hold because of false allegations.”

“This civil litigation has already been going on for two years and could continue well into 2024,” Ashby told the news outlet. “It was filed by three disgruntled former romantic partners of Bassnectar and is meritless.”

There are no further Bassnectar shows scheduled at this time.