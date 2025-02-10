Kid Rock stormed off the stage while appearing as a guest during a birthday bash for Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan in Nashville over the weekend after the crowd seemingly didn’t clap enough for his performance.

The event, held on Saturday at Jon Bon Jovi’s bar in downtown Nashville, featured Rock. During a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Proud Mary,” Rock said “F– them,” and demonstrated to the crowd how they should respond to the show.

“If you ain’t gonna clap, we ain’t gonna sing,” Rock told the crowd in a video shared on social media. “That’s how it’s gonna go.”

Although a few members of the crowd began to clap along, Rock wasn’t impressed.

“You know what, f— ya’ll,” Rock said. “You ain’t gonna clap, I’m gone.”

Rock left the stage and Bryan looked at the audience with a confused look. The rest of the concert seemed to go on smoothly, and the singer has not addressed the incident at this time.

The outspoken conservative country-rock star has been known to share whatever is on his mind, no matter the crowd. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he said he wouldn’t hesitate to call-off any show where authorities tried to implement mask or vaccination rules and has used homophobic slurs multiple times on-stage.

Last year, he spoke out about the bi-partisan issue of rising ticket prices, writing on X that he had the chance to “break bread” with the soon-to-be Attorney General Pam Bondi. The post, which included a selfie of them together, noted that Rock “look[s] forward to working with her and the whole administration to help fix the fiasco of buying concert tickets.”

“Gonna open a can of whoop a– on the bots, scalpers, venues, ticketing companies, managers and artists alike who rip off and deceive the public with the horse s–t that has gone on for decades and only gotten worse,” Rock said. “Whoever in charge that wants to help fix this, get your a– to the table, otherwise F–k Around and Find Out. Kid Rock #MAGA.”

Rock can be found on the “Rock the Country” tour with Nickelback and Hank Williams Jr. this spring and summer — though it’s worth noting that clapping is an attendance prerequisite.