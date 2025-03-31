Linkin Park Downsizes Los Angeles Show, Offers Tour-Wide Discounted Prices

Linkin Park | Photo by Warner Records, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Linkin Park has officially returned to the music scene, though it seems fans are not entirely enthused about the group’s “From Zero” world tour.

The band scheduled a massive hometown concert in Los Angeles last fall, which was set to take place at the 56,000-seat Dodger Stadium in September with Queens of the Stone Age and JPEGMAFIA. Now, the show has been downgraded to the 18,000-capacity Intuit Dome with only JPEGMAFIA opening the show. Ticketholders for the Dodger Stadium show are being refunded and have first access to tickets at the Intuit Dome.

Fans took to social media to express their frustration with the change:

Did Linkin distract me with new song and video and new this and new that SO THEY CAN QUIETLY TAKE AWAY THE DODGER STADIUM SHOW AND SHOVE US INTO FREAKING INGLEWOOD’S ANNOYING ASS DOME?!?! 😭😭 — LPFanCorner (@LPFanCorner) March 27, 2025

And of course I’ll be in meetings all day on Monday when the new presale goes live. This sucks, I had killer seats for an iconic venue. pic.twitter.com/XgD066wRCK — OaktownMojo (@OaktownMojo) March 28, 2025

Really upset that the Dodger Stadium show was moved and my tickets got cancelled. No tun the risk of not being able to see the band cause we have to rebuy tickets to Intuit Dome — RichGinter (@RichGinter) March 28, 2025

I’m thinking you couldn’t fill up Dodger stadium so you changed the venue to something more intimate…by about 40,000 people. 🙄 — King Harley (@kingharleypup) March 28, 2025

In addition to the downsize, Linkin Park also revealed a new discount offer for their whole tour where fans can buy tickets for only $39.50 — if they’re willing to receive a randomly-assigned seat.

The group also called-off shows in Rio De Janiero and Porto Alegre, though new dates have been added in South America, including Bogata, Lima, Buenos Aires, Santiago, Curitiba, Sao Paulo, and Brasilia.

Last year, Linkin Park shocked fans with a surprise show and announcement of a new vocalist, Emily Armstrong. The band, formerly fronted by the late Chester Bennington, went on a permanent hiatus following the death of their lead singer in 2017. The three surviving members — Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, and Dave Farrell — had only performed together since Bennington’s death once, in honor of him, at a tribute concert in October of 2017.

Armstrong’s addition to the group was met with controversy; the Dead Sara vocalist was previously tied with Scientology and had openly supported Danny Masterson in the preliminary hearings while he was on trial for rape. Armstrong has since spoken out about the incident, noting in a statement last fall that “several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer,” though, “soon after, I realized I shouldn’t have.”

“I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him,” Armstrong said. “I have never spoken with him since. Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty. To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes.”

Armstrong has not commented on her ties to the Church of Scientology, which has infamously been categorized as a cult.

Linkin Park fans have openly spoken out about their disapproval of the band’s reunion, not only because of their new vocalist’s controversies, but because they replaced Bennington, who is widely considered as one of the most gifted vocalists of the 2000s.

Linkin Park last released the full-length LP One More Light in 2017 with Bennington. The album followed several successful records including 2003’s Meteora, 2007’s Minutes to Midnight, and A Thousand Suns in 2010. They are best-known for their chart-topping debut Hybrid Theory in 2000, garnering massive attention with hits “Crawling” and “In the End.”

From Zero, which dropped last November, features the singles “The Emptiness Machine,” “Heavy Is The Crown,” and “Cut the Bridge.”

Find Linkin Park’s full list of From Zero World Tour dates below. Tickets are available via the band’s official website. Fans can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Linkin Park | From Zero World Tour 2025

April 12, 2025 | Sick New World Festival – Las Vegas, NV

April 26, 2025 | Moody Center – Austin, TX

April 28, 2025 | BOK Center – Tulsa, OK

May 1, 2025 | Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI

May 3, 2025 | CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD

May 6, 2025 | Lenovo Center – Raleigh, NC

May 8, 2025 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC

May 10, 2025 | Sonic Temple – Columbus, OH

May 17, 2025 | Welcome to Rockville – Daytona, FL

June 12, 2025 | Novarock Festival -Nickelsdorf, Austria

June 14, 2025 | Rock for People Festival – Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic

June 16, 2025 | Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena – Hannover, Germany

June 18, 2025 | Olympiastadion – Berlin, Germany

June 20, 2025 | Bernexpo – Bern, Switzerland

June 24, 2025 | I-DAYS Festival – Milan, Italy

June 26, 2025 | Gelredome – Arnhem, Netherlands

June 28, 2025 | Wembley Stadium – London

July 1, 2025 | Merkur Spiel Arena – Dusseldorf, Germany

July 3, 2025 | Rock Werchter Festival – Werchter, Belgium

July 5, 2025 | Open’er Festival – Gdynia, Poland

July 8, 2025 | Deutsche Bank Park – Frankfurt, Germany

July 11, 2025 | Stade de France – Paris

July 29, 2025 | Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

Aug. 1, 2025 | TD Garden – Boston, MA

Aug. 3, 2025 | Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

Aug. 6, 2025 | Bell Centre – Montreal, Quebec

Aug. 8, 2025 | Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, Ontario

Aug. 11, 2025 | United Center – Chicago, IL

Aug. 14, 2025 | Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

Aug. 16, 2025 | Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

Aug. 19, 2025 | PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

Aug. 21, 2025 | Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

Aug. 23, 2025 | Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO

Aug. 25, 2025 | Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

Aug. 27, 2025 | Target Center – Minneapolis, MN

Aug. 29, 2025 | CHI Health Center – Omaha, NE

Aug. 31, 2025 | T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO

Sept. 3, 2025 | Ball Arena – Denver, CO

Sept. 6, 2025 | Footprint Center – Phoenix, AZ

Sept. 13, 2025 | Dodger Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

Sept. 15, 2025 | SAP Center – San Jose, CA

Sept. 17, 2025 | Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

Sept. 19, 2025 | Moda Center – Portland, OR

Sept. 21, 2025 | Rogers Arena – Vancouver, B.C.

Sept. 24, 2025 | Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

Oct. 26, 2025 | Distrito Verde – Bogota, Colombia

Oct. 29, 2025 | Estadio San Marcos – Lima, Peru

Oct. 31, 2025 | Parque De La Ciudad – Buenos Aires, Argentina

Nov. 2, 2025 | Estadio Nacional – Santiago, Chile

Nov. 5, 2025 | Estadio Couto Pereira – Curitiba, Brazil

Nov. 10, 2025 | Estadio Morumbis – São Paulo, Brazil

Nov. 13, 2025 | Estadio Mane Garrincha – Brasilia, Brazil