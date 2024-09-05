Linkin Park Reveals New Vocalist, Album, Tour Dates 

Linkin Park revealed the release of a new album, From Zero, this November, alongside the debut of a new vocalist, Emily Armstrong of the rock band Dead Sara. They also revealed a handful of world tour dates.

The news dropped Thursday afternoon following a countdown leading to 3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. EST) via livestream on their YouTube and website, as well as on big screens in Times Square in New York City and Shoreditch High Street in London. At the time of the announcement, over 200,000 people were tuned-in to the livestream. The band also appeared live in Los Angeles; fans were shuttled to an undisclosed location to see the group take the stage live.

During the show, Armstrong performed alongside the band, playing their new single, “Emptiness Machine,” alongside older hits like “Somewhere I Belong,” “Waiting for the End,” “Crawling,” “The Catalyst,” “Numb,” “What I’ve Done” “In The End,” and “Faint.”

Additionally, Linkin Park revealed a round of tour dates, kicking-off at Los Angeles Kia Forum on September 11. From there, they’ll appear at New York City’s Barclays Center, Hamburg’s Barclays Arena in Germany, The O2 in London, and South Korea’s Inspire Arena in Seoul before wrapping-up at Coliseo Medplus in Bogota, Colombia on November 11.

The news follows a week-long saga of cryptic messages from the band. On Saturday, August 24, Linkin Park updated their social media pages with a video timer, counting down from 100 hours. Their website featured the same countdown, livestreamed on YouTube. After the timer hit 0 minutes on August 31, over 50,000 people were waiting in the stream, but then another timer began — counting up this time. At exactly 9:05:24, the timer glitched — and fans definitely caught-on. Then, on August 29, the band confirmed fans’ suspicions, writing on X, “Be a part of something. September 5.”

Fans speculated that Linkin Park would reveal a new lead singer and subsequent tour. The band, formerly fronted by the late Chester Bennington, went on a permanent hiatus following the death of their lead singer in 2017. The three surviving members — Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, and Dave Farrell — have only performed together since Bennington’s death once, in honor of him, at a tribute concert in October of 2017.

Billboard reported earlier this year that the band is mulling the idea of a potential tour and festival headlining dates in 2025. Additionally, sources said the group was reportedly considering hiring a female vocalist to succeed Bennington on tour.

Bennington is widely considered as one of the most gifted vocalists of the 2000s — blending together heavy metal and hip-hop. Linkin Park last released the full-length LP One More Light in 2017. The album followed several successful records including 2003’s Meteora, 2007’s Minutes to Midnight, and A Thousand Suns in 2010. They are best-known for their chart-topping debut Hybrid Theory in 2000, garnering massive attention with hits “Crawling” and “In the End.” Presale tickets for Linkin Park’s upcoming tour head on sale Friday, September 6 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general public on sale Saturday, September 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Find Linkin Park’s upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below: Linkin Park Tickets

Linkin Park World Tour 2024

September 11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

September 16 — New York, NY @ Barclays Center

September 22 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

September 24 — London, UK @ The O2

September 28 — Seoul, South Korea @ Inspire Arena

November 11 — Bogota, Colombia @ Coliseo Medplus