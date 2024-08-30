Linkin Park Teases Announcement on September 5 

After a week of speculation, Linkin Park announced….they are making another announcement.

Over the weekend, Linkin Park updated their social media pages with a video timer, counting down from 100 hours. Their website featured the same countdown, livestreamed on YouTube. After the timer hit 0 minutes, over 50,000 people were waiting in the stream, but then another timer began — counting up this time. At exactly 9:05:24, the timer glitched — and fans definitely caught-on.

Then, on Thursday, the band confirmed fans’ suspicions, writing on X, “Be a part of something. September 5.”

While nothing has been confirmed at this time, fans are speculating that Linkin Park will reveal a new lead singer and subsequent tour. The band, formerly fronted by the late Chester Bennington, went on a permanent hiatus following the death of their lead singer in 2017. The three surviving members — Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, and Dave Farrell — have only performed together since Bennington’s death once, in honor of him, at a tribute concert in October of 2017.

Billboard reported earlier this year that the band is mulling the idea of a potential tour and festival headlining dates in 2025. Additionally, sources said they are reportedly considering hiring a female vocalist to succeed Bennington on tour. Evanescence frontman Amy Lee told iHeartRadio Canada that while fans had been talking about her joining the band, she hasn’t been contacted yet.

“But that’s awesome,” she said. “They should ask me about that. I don’t have a ton of free time, but I might do it part-time.”

While some believed Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley could be filling the role, he shut down those rumors earlier this week, writing in a social media post, “I am not joining Oasis, or Linkin Park. Or any other band for that matter.”