The newly-reunited nu-metal icons of Linkin Park are heading out on a massive world tour next year to support their forthcoming record.

The “From Zero” world tour will kick-off in the new year on January 31 in Mexico City. From there, they’ll play gigs in Mexico, Japan, and Indonesia before heading to the states in April, appearing in cities like Baltimore, Daytona Beach, Raleigh, and Columbus. Throughout the summer, Linkin Park will head to Europe, playing in Italy, Denmark, France, Poland, and the UK.

The North American run picks-up again late July, taking the band to cities like Brooklyn, Boston, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Denver, Los Angeles, and Sacramento. The trek will wrap-up in South America with gigs in Lima, Santiago, Rio De Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Porto Alegre.

Throughout the trek, various special guests will take the stage, varying per date, including AFI, Architects, grandson, Jean Dawson, JPEGMAFIA, PVRIS, and Spiritbox.

Linkin Park returned to the music scene earlier this year, shocking fans with a surprise show and announcement of both a new vocalist and forthcoming record. The band, formerly fronted by the late Chester Bennington, went on a permanent hiatus following the death of their lead singer in 2017. The three surviving members — Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, and Dave Farrell — had only performed together since Bennington’s death once, in honor of him, at a tribute concert in October of 2017.

Bennington is widely considered as one of the most gifted vocalists of the 2000s — blending together heavy metal and hip-hop. Linkin Park last released the full-length LP One More Light in 2017. The album followed several successful records including 2003’s Meteora, 2007’s Minutes to Midnight, and A Thousand Suns in 2010. They are best-known for their chart-topping debut Hybrid Theory in 2000, garnering massive attention with hits “Crawling” and “In the End.”

Emily Armstrong of the rock band Dead Sara will now serve as Linkin Park’s vocalist, and From Zero is due on November 15 at 12 a.m.

Find Linkin Park’s full list of world tour dates below. Presale tickets will be available starting Monday, November 18 here. Fans can also grab tickets via Ticket Club.

Linkin Park | From Zero World Tour 2025

Jan. 31, 2025 | Estadio GNP Seguros – Mexico City, Mexico

Feb. 3, 2025 | Estadio 3 de Marzo – Guadalajara, Mexico

Feb. 5, 2025 | Estadio Banorte – Monterrey, Mexico

Feb. 11, 2025 | Saitama Super Arena – Tokyo, Japan

Feb. 12, 2025 | Saitama Super Arena – Tokyo, Japan

Feb. 16, 2025 | Venue TBA – Jakarta, Indonesia

April 12, 2025 | Sick New World Festival – Las Vegas, NV

April 26, 2025 | Moody Center – Austin, TX

April 28, 2025 | BOK Center – Tulsa, OK

May 1, 2025 | Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI

May 3, 2025 | CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD

May 6, 2025 | Lenovo Center – Raleigh, NC

May 8, 2025 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC

May 10, 2025 | Sonic Temple – Columbus, OH

May 17, 2025 | Welcome to Rockville – Daytona, FL

June 12, 2025 | Novarock Festival -Nickelsdorf, Austria

June 14, 2025 | Rock for People Festival – Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic

June 16, 2025 | Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena – Hannover, Germany

June 18, 2025 | Olympiastadion – Berlin, Germany

June 20, 2025 | Bernexpo – Bern, Switzerland

June 24, 2025 | I-DAYS Festival – Milan, Italy

June 26, 2025 | Gelredome – Arnhem, Netherlands

June 28, 2025 | Wembley Stadium – London

July 1, 2025 | Merkur Spiel Arena – Dusseldorf, Germany

July 3, 2025 | Rock Werchter Festival – Werchter, Belgium

July 5, 2025 | Open’er Festival – Gdynia, Poland

July 8, 2025 | Deutsche Bank Park – Frankfurt, Germany

July 11, 2025 | Stade de France – Paris

July 29, 2025 | Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

Aug. 1, 2025 | TD Garden – Boston, MA

Aug. 3, 2025 | Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

Aug. 6, 2025 | Bell Centre – Montreal, Quebec

Aug. 8, 2025 | Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, Ontario

Aug. 11, 2025 | United Center – Chicago, IL

Aug. 14, 2025 | Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

Aug. 16, 2025 | Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

Aug. 19, 2025 | PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

Aug. 21, 2025 | Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

Aug. 23, 2025 | Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO

Aug. 25, 2025 | Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

Aug. 27, 2025 | Target Center – Minneapolis, MN

Aug. 29, 2025 | CHI Health Center – Omaha, NE

Aug. 31, 2025 | T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO

Sept. 3, 2025 | Ball Arena – Denver, CO

Sept. 6, 2025 | Footprint Center – Phoenix, AZ

Sept. 13, 2025 | Dodger Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

Sept. 15, 2025 | SAP Center – San Jose, CA

Sept. 17, 2025 | Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

Sept. 19, 2025 | Moda Center – Portland, OR

Sept. 21, 2025 | Rogers Arena – Vancouver, B.C.

Sept. 24, 2025 | Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

Oct. 26, 2025 | Venue TBA – Bogota, Colombia

Oct. 29, 2025 | Venue TBA – Lima, Peru

Nov. 1, 2025 | Venue TBA – Buenos Aires, Argentina

Nov. 5, 2025 | Venue TBA – Santiago, Chile

Nov. 8, 2025 | Venue TBA – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Nov. 10, 2025 | Venue TBA – São Paulo, Brazil

Nov. 13, 2025 | Venue TBA – Brasilia, Brazil

Nov. 15, 2025 | Venue TBA – Porto Alegre, Brazil