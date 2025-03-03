Queens of the Stone Age Announce Tour Dates
Queens of the Stone Age are back with a round of U.S. tour dates featuring The Kills after frontman Josh Homme took some time off to receive “essential medical care.”
They’ll kick-off the run with two back-to-back gigs at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston on June 10 and 11, followed by shows in Atlantic City, and Columbus. They’ll appear at Cincinnati’s Andrew J Brady Music Center and Breese Stevens Field in Madison before wrapping-up at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago on June 21.
They did not announce rescheduled gigs in Bridgeport, Memphis, nor Mexico City.
In-between headlining dates, QOTSA will perform at Bonnaroo, followed by a round of European dates in July. In mid-September, they’re slated to open the show for Linkin Park at Dodger Stadium.
Tickets for the newly-announced dates are now on sale via QOTSA’s official website. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).
Last year, the band had to cancel their European tour dates, as well as seven festival appearances. Then, they called-off North American shows for Homme to “prioritize his health.” Homme’s medical condition was not revealed.
There has been no further word regarding QOTSA’s performance at the Catacombs of Paris, though during a press conference at Hellfest last year, Homme said that the band’s dreams were finally coming true after working to play the “exalted place” for 18 years.
Find QOTSA’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Queens of the Stone Age | 2025 US Tour Dates
06/10 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
06/11 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
06/13 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
06/15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
06/17 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor
06/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
06/20 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
09/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium