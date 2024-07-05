In a historic first, the iconic rockers of Queens of the Stone Age are scheduled to perform at the Catacombs of Paris.

During a press conference at Hellfest 2024, frontman Josh Homme revealed the news, noting that the band’s dreams are finally coming true.

“In a week’s time or so, we’re gonna play in the Paris Catacombs, and we’ll be the first band to do so,” Homme said. “And I’ve been working on it for 18 years, trying to get myself inside of this exalted place in Paris.”

While a representative for QOTSA confirmed the concert, no further details were available.

The Paris Catacombs are underground ossuaries that hold the remains of more than six million people. The Catacombs, which extend south from the Barriere d’Enfer, were created in 18th century to assist with the overcrowding of cemeteries. A small section of the Catacombs became open to the public in the early 19th century.

QOTSA are currently touring in support of their 2023 record In Times New Roman… Following the record’s release, the band crossed North America and Canada before heading to Europe. Throughout their career, the group has released eight studio records, helping them earn seven Grammy nominations. They garnered massive attention early on with 2000’s hits like “No One Knows,” “Little Sister,” and “Make It Wit Chu.”