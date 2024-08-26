The Queens of the Stone Age have officially called-off all remaining tour dates for 2024, as frontman Josh Homme needs to “prioritize his health.”

The news follows several show cancellations from the group over the past few weeks. Last month, Homme needed to undergo emergency surgery, which led to the group cancelling their European tour dates, as well as seven festival appearances. Now, their headlining sets across North America this fall are called-off, including upcoming gigs in Boston, Cincinnati, Chicago, and Madison, as well as Connecticut’s Soundside Music Festival, Mempho Music Festival in Memphis, and Mexico City’s Corona Capital Festival.

While the North American headlining dates are working to be rescheduled to 2025, all festival appearances needed to be outright cancelled.

“Josh has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and receive essential medical care throughout the remainder of the year,” QOTSA shared in a statement. “Josh and the QOTSA family are so thankful for your support and the time we were able to spend together over the last year. Hope to see you all again in 2025.”

Homme’s medical condition has not been revealed at this time.

There has been no further word regarding QOTSA’s performance at the Catacombs of Paris, though it is likely cancelled alongside the other 2024 tour dates. During a press conference earlier this year at Hellfest, Homme shared the news, noting that the band’s dreams are finally coming true after working to play the “exalted place” for 18 years.

Find QOTSA’s official statement below: