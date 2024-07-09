Queens of the Stone Age has been forced to cancel their remaining European tour dates as frontman Josh Homme must undergo emergency surgery back in the United States.

The band released a statement on Tuesday, noting, “Queens are gutted we aren’t able to play for you” and “we apologize for any inconvenience and share in your frustration and disappointment.”

“Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue,” QOTSA said.

QOTSA will no longer be performing at France’s Festival Jardin Sonore, the Pohoda Festival in Slovakia, Colours of Ostrava in Czech Republic, Electric Castle Festival in Romania, and Athens Rocks in Greece, as well as one-off gigs at the Zitadelle Spandau in Berlin, Austria’s METAstradt, Croatia’s SRC Salata, and Athens Rocks in Greece. Ticket holders for headlining shows will receive refunds via point of purchase, while festival ticketholders should visit the specific festival’s website for updated information.

Previously, QOTSA had to cancel their performance at the AMA Festival in Italy due to illness.

It is unknown if QOTSA will at the Catacombs of Paris; during a press conference at Hellfest 2024, frontman Josh Homme revealed the news, noting that the band’s dreams are finally coming true.

“In a week’s time or so, we’re gonna play in the Paris Catacombs, and we’ll be the first band to do so,” Homme said. “And I’ve been working on it for 18 years, trying to get myself inside of this exalted place in Paris.”

While a representative for QOTSA confirmed the concert, no further details were available.