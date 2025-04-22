Fyre Fest to Become Streaming Service Utilizing Trademark Name

Fyre Fest will now be known for more than its catastrophic past as the trademark name will be used for a streaming service.

TruBlue streaming service co-founder Shawn Rech reportedly acquired some of the festival’s IP, including a pair of trademarks that allows him to launch a music streaming service utilizing the name. In an interview with Deadline, Rech said that “music networks are all just programming now and I have no interest in watching people slip on bananas,” noting that “it has nothing to do with music.”

“I needed a big name that people would remember, even if it’s attached to infamy, so that’s why I bought these [trademarks] to start the streaming network,” Rech said. ‘This isn’t about festivals or hype — it’s about putting the power of music discovery back in the hands of the fans. We’re building something authentic and lasting.”

According to Deadline, McFarland will continue to try and resurrect the second (and somewhat first) edition of Fyre Fest, while maintaining a presence within the Fyre Festival streaming site.

Last week, Fyre Fest 2 was postponed as organizers search for a new location, and organizers are accusing the local government of “theft.”

Fyre Fest spokesperson Nick Lowe said that officials pulled the rug out from under the festival after they “approached us with a proposal we couldn’t refuse.” Lowe said that initially, the Playa del Carmen government introduced venues, hotels, and hospitality partners, “all of which we signed and paid,” as well as permits from the Secretary General, Tourism, and Environment.

Additionally, Lowe alleged that the government held a joint press conference alongside their venue and made public announcements on their official government social media accounts “expressing their excitement for FYRE Festival 2.”

“Then, days later, and after international media coverage, the same government publicly denied any awareness of FYRE Festival 2,” Lowe alleged. “You can’t make this stuff up. When a government takes your money, issues permits, promotes the event, and then pretends it’s never heard of you, that’s not just dishonest — it’s theft. Due to this, we have decided to move FYRE Festival 2 elsewhere.”

According to ABC News, ticketholders received a message, noting that “the event has been postponed and a new date will be announced.” While ticketholders were issued a refund, organizers said that “once the new date is announced, at that time, you can repurchase if it works for your schedule.”

Organizers remain adamant that the festival will still take place this year.

“FYRE Festival 2 is still on,” the message read, per NBC News. “We are vetting new locations and will announce our host destination soon. Our priorities remain unchanged: delivering an unforgettable, safe, and transparent experience.”

McFarland is even polling potential locations on his Instagram, including Honduras, Turks & Caicos, New York City, and Puerto Rico.

This is the latest blow for the festival; last week, new details emerged regarding the audience capacity. McFarland originally touted the event as a four-day festival with 3,000 attendees and 40 musical guests, however, a permit posted to his Instagram account — meant to combat allegations that the festival is fake — showed that the local government only approved 12 total hours of show time from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. with a max capacity of 250 people.

To add more fuel to the “fyre” — tickets are no longer on sale via the festival’s official ticketing partner site, Soldout.com.

The local government of Playa del Carmen, where the Martina Beach Club resides, denied all information regarding the festival; last week, the Playa del Carmen government noted in a statement on social media that “in light of rumors about an event called ‘Fyre 2,’ we inform you that no event with that name will be held in Playa del Carmen” and “after a responsible review, there is no registration or planning in the municipality.”

Despite all odds thus far, McFarland ensures that this time around will be a stark difference from the first failed event; the 2017 event was promoted on social media as a luxury event from some of the top influencers across the globe. It was billed as the “festival of the year” on the Bahamian Island of Great Exuma in the Caribbean, boasting villas, top-tier chef cuisine, and performances from acts like blink-182 and Disclosure.

Ticketholders showed up to the biggest scam of their lives; at the island, they were met with wet tents, no performers, and a boxed cheese sandwich for dinner. The disastrous, failed event sparked eight lawsuits and became an infamous cultural sensation.