Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Allegedly Performing at Fyre Fest 2

Antonio Brown | Photo by Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown is reportedly on-board to perform at Fyre Festival 2, though the local government and tourism board of Isla Mujeres claims to have no knowledge of the festival — which is set to take place on their island this year.

In a video shared by TMZ, Brown said, “be there or be square,” regarding the festival announcement.

“And make sure you put that sh*t on,” Brown added, pointing to his single of the same name.

While Brown is best-known for his time on the field, he’s dipped his feet into the music scene over the past few years. In 2022, he dropped the viral hit single “Put That Sh*t On” and performed at Rolling Loud Miami. Last week, he released the single “Click It,” featuring 41, Kyle Richh, and Jenn Carter.

According to TMZ, Brown isn’t alone. Sources told the publication that there are “multiple other acts in addition to Brown who have accepted deals to sing at the event.” However, Fyre has not confirmed any performers at this time.

Last week, convicted fraudster Billy McFarland fired back at accusations that his second edition of Fyre Festival is fake. In an Instagram video, McFarland assured that Fyre has “incredible partners leading the festival” who are in charge of logistics and production, including “an incredible production team in Mexico who does not F around” and “there is no way they would ever take on a fake festival.”

He also noted that two hotels that spoke to the media gave “misleading statements saying they’ve never heard of Fyre and they aren’t working with us.” The contracts with these hotels have since been terminated, McFarland said, as they want to work with other partners “that are eager to work with and support Fyre.”

“From now on, updates will come directly from me,” McFarland said. “I look forward to continuing to work with my great partners to bring the vision of Fyre to life and to help make right all of the wrongs. If anybody wants to join and help us make history and help show the truth and the vision of the intentions, please DM me. I’m here day and night. Thank you very much and I look very forward to sharing this with the world.”

McFarland’s response follows claims from the local government of Isla Mujeres that they have no knowledge of the event. According to The Guardian, local government has denied knowledge of the festival. Edgar Gasca, a representative from the tourism directorate of Isla Mujeres, told the publication, “we have no knowledge of this event, nor contact with any person or company about it.”

“For us, this is an event that does not exist,” Gasca said.

Gasca told The Guardian that “if you go on their website and take the coordinates they provide, then put them in Google Maps, it takes you to the ocean — between Cancun and Isla Mujeres.”

Photo of the coordinates provided by Fyre Festival 2, which point to the middle of the ocean

Gasca went on to note that he spoke with the minister for tourism in the state of Quintana Roo and hotels listed on the Fyre Festival website, however, none of them have heard of plans to host the festival. Even Impression Isla Mujeres, a luxury hotel that Fyre Fest touts as an official accommodation partner, says it has not seen “any approach or enquiry with regards to the event.”

Nonetheless, McFarland reportedly expects that around 3,000 people will attend the festival across four-days. When tickets first went on sale last year, the first batch sold out in 24 hours. The second batch of presale tickets were priced at $2,500, followed by $5,000 presale VIP tickets, a $50,000 artist pass, and the whopping $1,022,057 “prometheus pass,” which promises “a comprehensive experience that immerses you in the elements of Fire, Earth, Sky, and Sea.”

The festival is set to take place from May 30 through June 2 in Isla Mujeres in Quintana Roo, Mexico. Tickets are currently available here.