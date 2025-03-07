Billy McFarland Responds to Claims That Fyre Fest 2 Isn’t Real

Convicted fraudster Billy McFarland is firing back at accusations that his second edition of Fyre Festival is fake following claims from the local government of Isla Mujeres — where the festival is set to take place — that they have no knowledge of the event.

Isla Mujeres Officials: ‘This is an event that does not exist’

According to The Guardian, local government has denied knowledge of the festival. Edgar Gasca, a representative from the tourism directorate of Isla Mujeres, told the publication, “we have no knowledge of this event, nor contact with any person or company about it.”

“For us, this is an event that does not exist,” Gasca said.

Gasca went on to note that he spoke with the minister for tourism in the state of Quintana Roo and hotels listed on the Fyre Festival website, however, none of them have heard of plans to host the festival. Even Impression Isla Mujeres, a luxury hotel that Fyre Fest touts as an official accommodation partner, says it has not seen “any approach or enquiry with regards to the event.”

“The organizers didn’t even bother to approach the authorities,” Gasca said. “It’s very strange, because any manager knows that if you’re going to hold an event, let alone a massive event, you need municipal authorization. I think they thought they would just announce it and see if it got traction, then ask for permits halfway down the path. It’s a bit of a naive way to think.”

Additionally, the local tourism board has released a statement that no permits have been sought for the festival. Lostnights, a production company with decades worth of experience hosting events in remote locations, has partnered with Fyre Fest and previously said that it has secured “top-tier private venues and hotels in partnership with our local allies who have established communications with corresponding authorities to ensure full compliance and flawless execution.”

What McFarland is Saying

McFarland, however, disputes these claims. He posted a video on both his personal account and the festival account, noting that “first, Fyre 2 is real.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FYRE FESTIVAL (@fyrefestival)

He went on to say that Fyre has “incredible partners leading the festival” who are in charge of logistics and production, including “an incredible production team in Mexico who does not F around” and “there is no way they would ever take on a fake festival.”

“Three, we have accomodations,” McFarland continued, adding that two hotels that spoke to the media gave “misleading statements saying they’ve never heard of Fyre and they aren’t working with us.” The contracts with these hotels have since been terminated, McFarland said, as they want to work with other partners “that are eager to work with and support Fyre.”

One of the biggest issues thus far is the fact that no musical lineup has been announced at this time. McFarland said that Fyre not only has artists set to take the stage, but athletes and other performers are on board.

Additionally, McFarland said he’s been paying restitution and has made 40 payments since being released from prison 30 months ago, noting that “I’ve also made it my mission to do more than [is] legally required” and “part of this has been giving a large percentage of Fyre 2’s budget and profits directly to restitution.”

Despite claims from the local government that the festival is not moving forward, McFarland said that Fyre organizers have “remained in communication with local and state government to ensure full compliance and a successful event that benefits the local economy, shares the beauty of the Mexican Caribbean with the world and helps make right for all the wrongs.”

He concluded with assurance that “Fyre 2 is moving forward and we are moving forward with full integrity.”

“From now on, updates will come directly from me,” McFarland said. “I look forward to continuing to work with my great partners to bring the vision of Fyre to life and to help make right all of the wrongs. If anybody wants to join and help us make history and help show the truth and the vision of the intentions, please DM me. I’m here day and night. Thank you very much and I look very forward to sharing this with the world.”

What We Know So Far

McFarland has set an official date and location for the second edition of Fyre Fest, set to take place from May 30 through June 2 in Isla Mujeres in Quintana Roo, Mexico.

Gasca told The Guardian that “if you go on their website and take the coordinates they provide, then put them in Google Maps, it takes you to the ocean — between Cancun and Isla Mujeres.”

Coordinates of the festival given by Fyre Fest organizers points to the middle of the ocean. Photo via TicketNews

Nonetheless, McFarland reportedly expects that around 3,000 people will attend the festival across four-days. When tickets first went on sale last year, the first batch sold out in 24 hours. The second batch of presale tickets were priced at $2,500, followed by $5,000 presale VIP tickets, a $50,000 artist pass, and the whopping $1,022,057 “prometheus pass,” which promises “a comprehensive experience that immerses you in the elements of Fire, Earth, Sky, and Sea.”

Tickets are currently available here.

McFarland previously shared a message to those who aren’t willing to purchase a pass before seeing the lineup: “Fyre is not for you.”

“If you have to ask who the lineup is before dropping a million bucks, Fyre is not for you,” McFarland said in an Instagram video. “If you’d rather go to an EDM show, put glitter on your face, lounge in the grass, and not jump in the water with the sharks, Fyre is not for you.”

McFarland ensures that “Fyre is for the doer,” promising the “best three days of your life” and has already hosted several lead-up weekends.

Will This Be A Repeat of The Original Fyre Fest?

McFarland ensures that this time around will be a stark difference from the first failed event; the 2017 event was promoted on social media as a luxury event from some of the top influencers across the globe. It was billed as the “festival of the year” on the Bahamian Island of Great Exuma in the Caribbean, boasting villas, top-tier chef cuisine, and performances from acts like blink-182 and Disclosure.

Ticketholders showed up to the biggest scam of their lives; at the island, they were met with wet tents, no performers, and a boxed cheese sandwich for dinner. The disastrous, failed event sparked eight lawsuits and became an infamous cultural sensation.

McFarland told MarketingBrew last year that “rebuilding trust is a theme that is super important to me.”

“I’m sure many people think I’m crazy for doing this again,” McFarland said in a statement. “But I feel I’d be crazy not to do it again. After years of reflection and now thoughtful planning, the new team and I have amazing plans for FYRE 2. The adventure seekers who trust the vision and take the leap will help make history. Thank you to my partners for the second chance.”