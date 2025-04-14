WWE Reveals 10 RAW, SmackDown Shows This Summer

Wrestling fans are in for a treat this summer; WWE just revealed 10 new editions of RAW and SmackDown shows this year across the U.S. and Canada.

The new round of events begin with RAW at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence on July 7, followed by other RAW shows in Birmingham, Houston, Detroit, and Quebec City. SmackDown events are set to take place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Cleveland’s Rocket Arena, and Benn Centre in Montreal before the run wraps-up with SmackDown at Boston’s TD Garden on August 15.

Tickets for the 10 newly-announced shows will be available starting with a presale on Wednesday, April 23 here. General admission tickets head on sale Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m. local in each market here. Fans can also score WWE resale tickets without service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

WrestleMania 41 is right around the corner; the coveted weekend is set to take place from Saturday, April 19 to Sunday, April 20. The event, which has evolved from a made-for-television spectacle to a cultural phenomenon in-person event with live experiences and fan festivities, is dubbed “the most successful WWE event of all time.”

WWE recently announced that the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony is set to take over the Fontainebleau Las Vegas ahead of WrestleMania 41 in the Sin City. The ceremony will take place on Friday, April 18 at 10 p.m. PT at the resort’s state-of-the-art, 90,000 square-foot BleauLive Theater. WWE Universe will have the opportunity to experience the ceremony, headlined by 2025 WWE Hall of Fame inductees WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, and more.

Additionally, WWE World will return from Thursday, April 17 through Monday, April 21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall in Las Vegas. WWE World will offer immersive experiences including a central main stage — showcasing roundtable discussions with top WWE superstars — as well as live memorabilia and podcast recordings.