WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony to Take Place at Vegas’ Fontainebleau

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony is set to take over the Fontainebleau Las Vegas ahead of WrestleMania 41 in the Sin City.

The ceremony will take place on Friday, April 18 at 10 p.m. PT at the resort’s state-of-the-art, 90,000 square-foot BleauLive Theater. WWE Universe will have the opportunity to experience the ceremony, headlined by 2025 WWE Hall of Fame inductees WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, and others, set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Fans can secure tickets to the ceremony via an exclusive presale opportunity Wednesday, March 12 at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT here, followed by a general public on sale Friday, March 14 at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT. WWE Hall of Fame Priority Passes are also available via On Location.

Those unable to make the event can stream the ceremony in the U.S. on Peacock and WWE’s social media channels starting at 10 p.m. PT.

| READ: WWE’s WrestleMania 41 Tickets Soar Amid Ticketmaster’s Dynamic Pricing |

Last month, WWE announced that WWE World would return from Thursday, April 17 through Monday, April 21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall in Las Vegas. WWE World will offer immersive experiences including a central main stage — showcasing roundtable discussions with top WWE superstars — as well as live memorabilia and podcast recordings.

Exclusive merchandise, autograph sessions, and meet-and-greets will also take place with WWE Superstars and Legends. An immersive exhibit will also be available for viewing, honoring WrestleMania’s 41-year history.

WrestleMania 41 is set to take place from Saturday, April 19 to Sunday, April 20. The event, which has evolved from a made-for-television spectacle to a cultural phenomenon in-person event with live experiences and fan festivities, is dubbed “the most successful WWE event of all time.”