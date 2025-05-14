Mumford & Sons Announce 2025 Return of Railroad Revival Tour

Mumford & Sons will bring back their Railroad Revival Tour in 2025, marking the first time the band has embarked on the train-based concert series since its original run in 2011. The tour will travel through four cities in August, beginning in New Orleans and concluding in Burlington, Vermont.

The band will be joined by a rotating “house band” of featured artists, including Nathaniel Rateliff, Madison Cunningham, Lucius, Chris Thile, Trombone Shorty, Celisse, Ketch Secor, and Leif Vollebekk. Additional acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Railroad Revival tour will begin on August 3 in New Orleans, followed by stops in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Richmond, Virginia, and Burlington, Vermont. Frontman Marcus Mumford, shared, “We felt we had some unfinished business on the great American railroad,” he said.

“So, we’ve spent a lot of time cooking up this idea for another rolling festival to rip through the south and east of the U.S., picking up exactly where we left off in New Orleans and ending in Vermont.”

Each show on the 2025 Railroad Revival Tour will feature a different set list, the band confirmed.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 16, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Pre-sale opportunities will be available on Thursday, May 15. Members of the band’s official fan community, Agora, will have first access beginning at 10:00 a.m., while a Live Nation pre-sale for select dates will launch at 12:00 p.m. using the code FREESTYLE.

The original Railroad Revival Tour, staged in 2011, saw Mumford & Sons travel and perform alongside Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros and Old Crow Medicine Show. A second installment was briefly planned for 2012 but was ultimately canceled due to what the band described at the time as “complications.”

The 2025 edition will take place between the first and second legs of Mumford & Sons’ North American tour supporting their latest album, Rushmere. The North American tour kicks-off July 18 at The Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Mumford & Sons website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

05/25 – Liverpool, UK @ Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025

06/05 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

06/09 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

06/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl †

06/14 – West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre †

06/17 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center †

06/18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center †

06/20 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center †

06/21 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC ‡

06/22 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion †

06/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage †

07/04 – Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle

07/07 – Verona, Italy @ Arena di Verona

07/18 – Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre §

07/19 – Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival

07/21 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

07/22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

07/24 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater #

07/26 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

07/27 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium #

07/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park ||

07/31 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater ||

08/03 — New Orleans, LA @ Woldenberg Park

08/04 — Spartanburg, SC @ Piedmont Fairgrounds

08/05 —Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater

08/07 —Burlington, VT @ Champlain Valley Exposition Center

08/08 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ~

10/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center **

10/09 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center **

10/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum **

10/12 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena **

10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center **

10/16 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center **

10/17 – Montréal, QC @ Centre Bell **

10/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena **

10/20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena **

10/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ††

10/24 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ††

10/25 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center ††

10/26 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena ††

11/06 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

11/08 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

11/10 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

11/12 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

11/13 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

11/14 – Paris, France @ Adidas Arena

11/16 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

11/17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

11/19 – Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

11/20 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

11/21 – Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum

11/23 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

11/25 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Sagres Campo Pequeno

11/29 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena ††

11/30 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena ††

12/02 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro ††

12/03 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live ††

12/05 – Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena ††

12/07 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena ††

12/08 – Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena ††

12/10 – London, UK @ The O2 ††

12/11 – London, UK @ The O2 ††

* = w/ Divorce

† = w/ Good Neighbours

‡ = w/ Gigi Perez

§ = w/ Japanese Breakfast

^ = w/ Madison Cunningham

# = w/ Gregory Alan Isakov

|| = w/ Margo Price

~ = w/ Lucius

** = w/ Michael Kiwanuka

†† = w/ Sierra Ferrell