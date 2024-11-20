The Under the Big Sky Music, Rodeo & Roundup Festival is getting ready for its return to Whitefish, Montana, next summer. The festival is slated to take place July 18 to 20 with headliners Tyler Childers, Mumford & Sons, and The Red Clay Strays.

In addition to the headliners, the three-day lineup includes country artist Wynonna Judd, Shane Smith & The Saints, and Oliver Anthony. Other notable acts include Dylan Gossett, Wyatt Flores, Luke Grimes, Hailey Whitters, Whitey Morgan and the 78’s, and Houndmouth.

Supporting local talent remains a cornerstone of the festival, with Montana’s own Hannah King, North Fork Crossing, and the Bridger Creek Boys set to take the stage.

In addition to headlining Under the Big Sky festival, Childers recently announced his 2025 headlining tour, with Wynonna Judd providing support on select dates. Tyler Childers: On The Road is slated to kick off on April 3 and run through October 11.

Tickets for the event will be available starting with a presale on November 21 at noon MT. Fans can text “GIDDUP” to (888) 305-2637 or visit the festival’s official website, underthebigskyfest.com, to secure access to the presale code. General tickets will go on sale to the public the following day, November 22, at noon MT.

A complete lineup of Under the Big Sky Music Festival can be found below: