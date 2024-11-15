Country artist Tyler Childers is getting ready for his headlining tour, “Tyler Childers: On The Road.”

The tour is slated to kick off on April 3 in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center. From there, the “Feathered Indians” singer is scheduled to make stops in various cities such as Oklahoma City, Raleigh, Charlotte, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Forest Hills before wrapping up with back-to-back shows on October 10 and 11 at Nashville’s GEODIS Park.

Set to join Childers on tour are a number of artists, including Wynonna Judd, Charley Crockett, Robert Earl Keen, The Hold Steady, and Medium Build. Additional supporting acts include Deer Tick, Hayes Carll, S.G. Goodman, Cory Branan, and SOMA.

Additionally, Childers is slated to take his music to Australia in February, making stops in Auckland, Brisbane, Byron Bay, Sydney, Newcastle, Canberra, Melbourne, Korumburra, and North Adelaide before his final international date on February 28 in Perth.

Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 22, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also secure their spot by registering for presale access, which is open until Sunday, November 17, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Artist presales kick off on Tuesday, November 19, at 10 a.m. local time.

Fans can visit the Childers’ official website for more information and ticket information. A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Tyler Childers Tour Dates

February 6—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena

February 8—Brisbane, Australia—Sandstone Point Hotel

February 9—Byron Bay, Australia—The Green Room

February 11—Sydney, Australia—Hordern Pavilion

February 12—Sydney, Australia—Hordern Pavilion

February 15—Newcastle, Australia—Newcastle Foreshore Park

February 16—Canberra, Australia—Royal Theatre

February 20—Melbourne, Australia—Sidney Myer Music Bowl

February 22—Korumburra, Australia—Coal Creek Community Park and Museum

February 24—North Adelaide, Australia—The Drive

February 28—Perth, Australia—Kings Park & Botanic Garden

April 3—New Orleans, LA—Smoothie King Center*

April 6—North Little Rock, AR—Simmons Bank Arena‡

April 7—Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center‡

April 9—Minneapolis, MN—Target Center‡

April 13—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena*

April 15—Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park†

April 16—Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion†

April 19—Lexington, KY—Kroger Field+

May 29—Jacksonville, FL—VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena*

May 31—Panama City Beach, FL—Gulf Coast Jam

June 1—Orange Beach, AL—The Wharf Amphitheater*

June 3—The Woodlands, TX—The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman**

June 5—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater**

June 7—Las Vegas, NV—MGM Grand Garden Arena**

June 8—Phoenix, AZ—Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre**

June 10—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl~

July 26—East Troy, WI—Alpine Valley Music Theatre#

July 27—East Troy, WI—Alpine Valley Music Theatre#

September 24—Camden, NJ—Freedom Mortgage Pavilion%

September 25—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center%

September 27—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live%

September 29—Forest Hills, NY—Forest Hills Stadium^

September 30—Forest Hills, NY—Forest Hills Stadium^

October 3—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center**

October 7—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center**

October 10—Nashville, TN—GEODIS Park‡‡

October 11—Nashville, TN—GEODIS Park‡‡

November 15—London, U.K.—The O2

*with special guest S.G. Goodman

‡with special guest Cory Branan

†with special guest Deer Tick

+with special guests S.G. Goodman and Wynonna Judd

~with special guests SOMA and Robert Earl Keen

#with special guests Medium Build and The Hold Steady

%with special guests SOMA and Medium Build

^with special guest Medium Build

**with special guest Hayes Carll

‡‡with special guests Cory Branan and Charley Crockett