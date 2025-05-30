Ticketnews Ads
Oasis Supporters Raise Concerns Over Ticketing Process for Manchester Show

Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher in a promotional image for the band's reunion tour

Oasis Supporters Raise Concerns Over Ticketing Process for Manchester Show

MusicOlivia Perreault11 hours ago

Oasis fans hoping to catch the reunited duo in Manchester, England at Heaton Park have raised concerns over the ticketing process.

Fans are complaining that they needed to enter a ticket ballot in order to get up close in front of the action. According to an email sent to interested eventgoers, Ticketmaster said the show’s concert area will be divided into two sections — one for general admission and one “front standing zone.” Each section will require a separate ticket.

These two-tier viewing areas have reportedly been put into place to “ensure fan safety and improve the fan experience while entering the site.”

Ticketmaster said that fans have until Friday to opt-in to a ballot for tickets in the front area. If the number of requests exceeds availability, Ticketmaster said tickets will be allocated “at random from a pool of applicants.”

Fans took to social media to air out their grievances and ask for clarification:

Oasis’ reunion tour has been met with so much demand that ticket sales have caused uproar around the world. In the UK, Ticketmaster used its infamous practice known as dynamic pricing — which increases prices based on demand — and fans saw tickets at 3-4x their advertised “face value” price. Following the UK sale, Oasis revealed they would not use Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model in North America. UK regulators slammed the practice and the CMA announced it would investigate the sales process to determine if any laws were broken.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Music

Other Music News from Ticketnews.com

Maryland Deathfest Announces First Wave of Artists for 2026 Festival

Maryland Deathfest Announces First Wave of Artists for 2026 Festival

Victoria Drum 12 hours ago
Read More
Queens of the Stone Age to Hold Screenings of First-Ever Concert in the Catacombs of Paris

Queens of the Stone Age to Hold Screenings of First-Ever Concert in the Catacombs of Paris

Olivia Perreault 14 hours ago
Read More
NY Ticket Bill Contradicts Past Investigations, Including Sponsor's

NY Ticket Bill Contradicts Past Investigations, Including Sponsor's

Dave Clark 15 hours ago
Read More