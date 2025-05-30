Oasis Supporters Raise Concerns Over Ticketing Process for Manchester Show

Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher in a promotional image for the band's reunion tour

Oasis fans hoping to catch the reunited duo in Manchester, England at Heaton Park have raised concerns over the ticketing process.

Fans are complaining that they needed to enter a ticket ballot in order to get up close in front of the action. According to an email sent to interested eventgoers, Ticketmaster said the show’s concert area will be divided into two sections — one for general admission and one “front standing zone.” Each section will require a separate ticket.

Did you guys get this email about the Oasis gigs at Heaton Park? pic.twitter.com/0dfTfdsK61 — lyla95 (@lyla95) May 23, 2025

These two-tier viewing areas have reportedly been put into place to “ensure fan safety and improve the fan experience while entering the site.”

Ticketmaster said that fans have until Friday to opt-in to a ballot for tickets in the front area. If the number of requests exceeds availability, Ticketmaster said tickets will be allocated “at random from a pool of applicants.”

Fans took to social media to air out their grievances and ask for clarification:

@TicketmasterCS Hi, please can you confirm whether or not the Hospitality ticket (VIP GA) for Oasis at Heaton Park (originally priced £268) is automatically allocated a place in the front section.

Many thanks — Ste (@Ste106956) May 25, 2025

#ticketmaster for #Oasis Heaton park on 16th July It’s just soul destroying to see the state of everything right now.

What should be a unifying moment from British people and the best band of our generation being absolutely fucked by this bollocks. pic.twitter.com/rFGgpDzYQD — MyBigMouth (@Edwardfingers89) May 24, 2025

Hi @TicketmasterCS can you please clarify this scenario for Oasis at Heaton Park:



If one of us gets a front standing area ticket, and the other doesn’t, can we opt back out of the front ticket so we can stay together in general? Aka so we’re not split up to watch the gig alone! pic.twitter.com/0A2JfKXfJV — Liv Bridge (@Livbridge) May 23, 2025

Oasis’ reunion tour has been met with so much demand that ticket sales have caused uproar around the world. In the UK, Ticketmaster used its infamous practice known as dynamic pricing — which increases prices based on demand — and fans saw tickets at 3-4x their advertised “face value” price. Following the UK sale, Oasis revealed they would not use Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model in North America. UK regulators slammed the practice and the CMA announced it would investigate the sales process to determine if any laws were broken.

