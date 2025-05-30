Queens of the Stone Age to Hold Screenings of First-Ever Concert in the Catacombs of Paris

Queens of the Stone Age fans will be able to watch a concert film of the rockers performing inside the legendary Catacombs of Paris via special screenings this June — marking the first-ever concert inside the coveted cemetery.

The audiovisual album and film, “Alive in the Catacombs,” will play a limited run of international theatrical screenings, kicking-off with a screening at MK2 Quai de Loire in Paris, The Royal in Toronto, and Helsinki’s Kino Konepaja all on June 3.

Fans in London, Los Angeles, Berlin, Ghent, Sao Paulo, Rome, and Amsterdam can catch the film on June 4, followed by screenings in Melbourne, Mexico City, Tasmania, Auckland, Copenhagen, Dublin, Madrid, Jakarta, Seoul, and Bangkok on June 5. A final screening will be shown in Taipei, Taiwan on June 6 at the Spot Cinema Taipei.

Notably, QOTSA frontman Joshua Homme will make a special appearance at the Los Angeles screening at Brain Dead Studios on June 4, where he’ll introduce the film, followed by a Q&A after the screening.

Proceeds throughout the run will be donated to Homme’s The Sweet Stuff Foundation — a non-profit that gives assistance to career musicians and their families struggling with illness.

“Alive in the Catacombs” will be released as both a film and album on June 5.

The Catacombs of Paris, which first opened in 1810, are underground ossuaries that hold the remains of more than six million people. They were created in the 18th century to assist with the overcrowding of cemeteries, extending south from the Barriere d’Enfer. A small section of the Catacombs became open to the public in the early 19th century.

Hommes previously shared his desire to perform within the catacombs, noting in 2024 that “I’ve been working on it for 18 years, trying to get myself inside of this exalted place in Paris.”

Hélène Furminieux of the catacombs said in a statement that “it is important to us that artists take hold of this universe and offer a sensitive interpretation of it.”

“Going underground and confronting reflections on death can be a deeply intense experience,” Furminieux said. “Josh seems to have felt in his body and soul the full potential of this place. The recordings resonate perfectly with the mystery, history, and a certain instrospection, notably perceptible in the subtle use of the silence within the catacombs.”

Homme said that while inside the Catacombs, “we’re so stripped down because that place is so stripped down, which makes the music so stripped down, which makes the words so stripped down,” adding that “it would be ridiculous to try to rock there.”

“All those decisions were made by that space,” Homme said. “That space dictates everything, it’s in charge. You do what you’re told when you’re in there.”

Find the full list of upcoming screenings below:

Queens of the Stone Age “Alive in the Catacombs” Screenings

6/3 MK2 Quai de Loire, Paris, France

6/3 The Royal, Toronto, Canada

6/3 Kino Konepaja, Helsinki, Finland

6/4 Prince Charles Cinema, London, UK

6/4 Brain Dead Studios, Los Angeles, US

6/4 Kino Central, Berlin, Germany

6/4 Sphinx Cinema and Cafe, Ghent, Belgium

6/4 Cineclub Cortina, Sao Paulo, Brasil

6/4 Cinema Barberino, Rome, Italy

6/4 Eye Filmmuseum, Amsterdam, Netherlands

6/5 Cinema Nova, Melbourne, Australia

6/5 Cine Tonala, Mexico City, Mexico

6/5 MONA / Dark Mofo – Hobart State Cinema, Tasmania (HOBART), Australia

6/5 Double Whammy, Auckland, New Zealand

6/5 Empire Bio, Copenhagen, Denmark

6/5 Irish Film Institute, Dublin, Ireland

6/5 Sala X, Madrid, Spain

6/5 CGV Grand Indonesia West Mall, Jakarta, Indonesia

6/5 EMU Cinema Space, Seoul, South Korea

6/5 Cinema Oasis, Bangkok, Thailand

6/6 Spot Cinema Taipei, Taipei, Taiwan