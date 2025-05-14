‘Ticket To Summer’: Live Nation Launches $30 Tickets for Amphitheater Shows

Live music fans can now enjoy concerts this summer for $30 at select amphitheaters across North America via Live Nation.

Tickets to more than 1,000 shows are up-for-grabs in the U.S. and Canada including the rockers of The Offspring and The Black Keys, post-hardcore’s Pierce The Veil, the pop-punkers of Simple Plan and Avril Lavigne, and comedy-rocker Weird Al Yankovic. Pop icons Kesha and Halsey, alt-rock’s Goo Goo Dolls, and the boyband Big Time Rush also have shows available for discounted tickets, as well as country’s Dierks Bentley, Little Big Town, Willie Nelson, Keith Urban, and Cody Jinks.

Throughout the summer, more shows will be announced.

Fans can find the $30 tickets starting on May 21 at 10 a.m. ET at Live Nation’s “Ticket To Summer” site. T-Mobile and Rakuten members will have early access to the sale starting on May 20 at 10 a.m. ET.

Live Nation’s “Ticket To Summer” program follows news of the discontinuation of their fan-favorite “Lawnie Pass,” which allowed fans to purchase a pass with a flat fee to its participating venues across the country. Concertgoers were frustrated with the news, as some tickets have already gone on-sale for shows this summer. Others called the news a “cash grab.”

This marked another blow for summer concertgoers after Live Nation announced earlier this year that personal lawn chairs would no longer be allowed at its amphitheaters. Instead, fans will have to purchase one of Live Nation’s own lawn chairs for $15 each.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster are not in the good graces of fans nor legislators. The pair are currently the subjects of an antitrust lawsuit, brought forth by the Department of Justice and 39 states alongside the District of Columbia. The suit aims to break-up the entertainment giant and its ticketing subsidiary, citing monopolistic and anticompetitive practices. A trial date is currently set for 2026.