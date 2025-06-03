Billy McFarland Reveals ‘Fyre Coral Pop Up’ in Honduras After Failed Second Attempt at Festival

Convicted fraudster Billy McFarland is trying to keep the Fyre name alive — following a second failed attempt to host Fyre Festival — with the newly-announced “Fyre Coral View Pop-Up” in Honduras this fall.

The pop-up event, dubbed a “weeklong escape blending adventure, spontaneity, and paradise,” is set to take place at the Coral View Beach Resort in Utila, Honduras. The small, undeveloped island will host the event from September 3 to 10.

According to organizers, the idea came to fruition after posting that the Fyre IP was up for sale and they received a message.

“A small beach resort and the island of Utila, Honduras had seen the headlines—and they had an idea,” organizers explained in a statement on their website. “They have tapped FYRE to bring global attention to this off-the-map gem, programming unforgettable experiences, and simply enjoying life at the edge of the reef.”

Organizers noted that “this was a no-brainer for us, so just like that, FYRE has found its way back to the spark that started it all.”

Throughout the week, ticketholders are promised a private room at Fyre’s beachfront hotel, daily chef-prepared breakfast, day boat excursions and guided snorkeling, beach fitness sessions — including kayaking and beach volleyball — guided hikes across the island, and nightly entertainment and beach bonfire parties.

Additionally, guests can look forward to Fyre guest merch and “exclusive surprise moments,” with special add-on experiences optional, including pickleball, deep sea fishing, ATV tours, and scuba diving.

Tickets begin with a standard two-person room at $198, followed by double, triple, and quadruple rooms, as well as the “penthouse in the sky” room for $498. Find more information regarding booking here.

In a statement on the official Fyre website, organizers explained that “he inspiration for FYRE started in 2013 when a software engineer and hobbyist pilot challenged Billy to leave NYC and to try and fly a small plane from NYC to a remote Caribbean island,” however, “along the way, Billy overshot, ran out of gas, and was saved by a landing strip on a remote island.”

“The magic of the island created a legend that quickly spread back home,” organizers said. “These trips grew from a single engine propeller plane with four crazy entrepreneurs to the talent lead and adventure infused trips that became FYRE Festival.”

However, everyone remembers how Fyre Festival turned out — a disaster. The 2017 event was promoted on social media as a luxury event from some of the top influencers across the globe. It was billed as the “festival of the year” on the Bahamian Island of Great Exuma in the Caribbean, boasting villas, top-tier chef cuisine, and performances from acts like blink-182 and Disclosure.

Ticketholders showed up to the biggest scam of their lives; at the island, they were met with wet tents, no performers, and a boxed cheese sandwich for dinner. The disastrous, failed event sparked eight lawsuits and became an infamous cultural sensation.

While McFarland attempted to bring back the festival for Fyre Fest 2 this year, the festival endured several setbacks. First, McFarland announced the event would take place on Isla Mujeres, though the tourism directorate Edgar Gasca told The Guardian “we have no knowledge of this event, nor contact with any person or company about it,” and “for us, this is an event that does not exist.”

Then, the festival was moved to the Martina Beach Club in Playa del Carmen, but details quickly emerged regarding the audience capacity. McFarland originally touted the event as a four-day festival with 3,000 attendees and 40 musical guests, however, a permit posted to his Instagram account — meant to combat allegations that the festival is fake — showed that the local government only approved 12 total hours of show time from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. with a max capacity of 250 people.

To add more fuel to the “fyre” — the local government of Playa del Carmen denied all information regarding the festival. Officials noted in a statement on social media that “in light of rumors about an event called ‘Fyre 2,’ we inform you that no event with that name will be held in Playa del Carmen” and “after a responsible review, there is no registration or planning in the municipality.”

Last month, McFarland officially called-it-quits, noting that while he was planning Fyre Fest 2 with hopes of “finishing what I started and making things right.” However, he came to the conclusion that “the best way to accomplish our goals is to sell the FYRE Festival brand, including its trademarks, IP, digital assets, media reach, and cultural capital — to an operator that can fully realize its vision.”

While McFarland is attempting to resurrect the brand once again for this pop-up event in Honduras, he has made it clear that this is “not Fyre Festival 2,” but instead, “it’s FYRE returning to its roots – the spark that started it all – before things got out of control.”

“This isn’t your typical vacation,” McFarland promises. “No cookie-cutter itineraries. No massive cruise docks or tourist traps. This is raw, organic, and unforgettable—exactly what FYRE was always meant to be.”



