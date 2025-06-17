DEVO and The B-52s Announce 2025 Co-Headlining Tour

DEVO and The B-52s will hit the road together this fall for an 11-date co-headlining tour. The two bands announced the run, dubbed the Cosmic De-Evolution Tour, which will launch September 24 in Toronto.

In addition to Toronto, the tour will make stops in Clarkston, Mansfield, Holmdel, Wantagh, Mountain View, Los Angeles, Charlotte, Alpharetta and Austin before wrapping up on November 2 in The Woodlands, TX, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

Tickets for the Cosmic De-Evolution Tour will be available through a Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday, June 18 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code TREBLE. General public ticket sales will open on Friday, June 20 at 10 local time.

The idea for the joint tour came earlier this year after DEVO and The B-52s both performed at the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary concert at Radio City Music Hall. According to The B-52s’ Cindy Wilson, conversations about touring together quickly followed.

“When both of our bands performed at the recent SNL50 concert at Radio City, we started talking and agreed we had to do these shows,” Wilson said. “Believe it or not, we’ve never done more than a festival or two together in all this time. This will be amazing, and I can’t wait for The B-52s to share these stages with DEVO.”

DEVO’s Mark Mothersbaugh also commented on the tour announcement, noting the bands’ long-standing mutual respect. “The B-52s had one of the best sounds of any of the bands out there in the late ’70s, early ’80s — ‘Rock Lobster’ is one of my favorite songs,” Mothersbaugh said.

“DEVO used to sing it to Booji Boy after our shows. It was either fate or luck or the SNL anniversary that brought us all together to create this amazing chance to go out on tour. All I can say is Cosmic Devolution is REAL.”

Before the co-headlining dates begin, DEVO are scheduled for solo headline shows and a performance alongside My Chemical Romance at Soldier Field in Chicago. Additionally, the group is slated for appearances at festivals such as Summerfest 2025, Shaky Knees Festival and Oceans Calling.

For more information, fans can visit DEVO’s or The B-52s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

09/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/25 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Theatre

10/02 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

10/04 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

10/05 – Wantagh, NJ @ Jones Beach Theater

10/16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

10/25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

11/01 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

11/02 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion