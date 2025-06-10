Lady Gaga Brings ‘The Mayhem Ball’ to Japan With Five Arena Shows in 2026

Lady Gaga The Mayhem Ball tour dates. (Graphic via Lady Gaga on X)

Lady Gaga is extending her “Mayhem Ball” tour into 2026, announcing five arena shows in Japan next January.

The international pop icon will take over the Osaka Dome for two consecutive nights on January 21 and 22, before heading to the Tokyo Dome for a three-night run on January 25, 26, and 29.

The tour officially kicks off on July 16 in Las Vegas and will travel through major North American cities including Seattle, New York, Miami, Toronto, and Chicago. From there, the show will cross the Atlantic for a European arena leg starting in September, wrapping up on November 22, before heading to Australia for a run of stadium shows in December.

| RELATED: Lady Gaga Expands Mayhem Ball Tour With Seven Additional Dates |

Notably, Gaga recently made history earlier this year in Rio de Janeiro, performing to a record-breaking crowd estimated at 2.5 million people at Copacabana Beach. Tickets for the new dates go on sale June 11 at 12 p.m. local time, starting with an exclusive Mastercard presale.

For more information, fans can visit Lady Gaga’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

July 16: Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

July 18: Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

July 19: Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

July 22: San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

July 24: San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

July 26: San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

July 28: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

July 29: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Aug. 1: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Aug. 2: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Aug. 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 7 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 9 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 31 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Sept. 1 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Sept. 3 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Sept. 6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 7 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 29 – London, UK, The O2

Sept. 30 – London, UK, The O2

Oct. 2 – London, UK, The O2

Oct. 4 – London, UK, The O2

Oct. 7 – Manchester, UK, Co-op Live

Oct. 8 – Manchester, UK, Co-op Live

Oct. 12 – Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena

Oct. 13 – Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena

Oct. 15 – Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena

Oct. 19 – Milan, Italy, Unipol Forum

Oct. 20 – Milan, Italy, Unipol Forum

Oct. 28 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi

Oct. 29 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi

Oct. 31 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi

Nov. 4 – Berlin, Germany, Uber Arena

Nov. 5 – Berlin, Germany, Uber Arena

Nov. 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

Nov. 11 – Antwerp, Belgium, Sportpaleis Arena

Nov. 13 – Lyon, France, LDLC Arena

Nov. 14 – Lyon, France, LDLC Arena

Nov. 17 – Paris, France, Accor Arena

Nov. 18 – Paris, France, Accor Arena

Nov. 20 – Paris, France, Accor Arena

Nov. 22 – Paris, France, Accor Arena

Jan. 21 – Osaka, Japan, Osaka Dome

Jan. 22 – Osaka, Japan, Osaka Dome

Jan. 25 – Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome

Jan. 26 – Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome

Jan. 29 – Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome