Lady Gaga Brings ‘The Mayhem Ball’ to Japan With Five Arena Shows in 2026
Lady Gaga is extending her “Mayhem Ball” tour into 2026, announcing five arena shows in Japan next January.
The international pop icon will take over the Osaka Dome for two consecutive nights on January 21 and 22, before heading to the Tokyo Dome for a three-night run on January 25, 26, and 29.
The tour officially kicks off on July 16 in Las Vegas and will travel through major North American cities including Seattle, New York, Miami, Toronto, and Chicago. From there, the show will cross the Atlantic for a European arena leg starting in September, wrapping up on November 22, before heading to Australia for a run of stadium shows in December.
Notably, Gaga recently made history earlier this year in Rio de Janeiro, performing to a record-breaking crowd estimated at 2.5 million people at Copacabana Beach. Tickets for the new dates go on sale June 11 at 12 p.m. local time, starting with an exclusive Mastercard presale.
For more information, fans can visit Lady Gaga’s official website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Lady Gaga Mayhem Ball North American Dates
July 16: Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
July 18: Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
July 19: Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
July 22: San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
July 24: San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
July 26: San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
July 28: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
July 29: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Aug. 1: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Aug. 2: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Aug. 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 7 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 9 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 31 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
Sept. 1 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
Sept. 3 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
Sept. 6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 7 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sept. 17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sept. 18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
The Mayhem Ball Europe/UK Dates
Sept. 29 – London, UK, The O2
Sept. 30 – London, UK, The O2
Oct. 2 – London, UK, The O2
Oct. 4 – London, UK, The O2
Oct. 7 – Manchester, UK, Co-op Live
Oct. 8 – Manchester, UK, Co-op Live
Oct. 12 – Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena
Oct. 13 – Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena
Oct. 15 – Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena
Oct. 19 – Milan, Italy, Unipol Forum
Oct. 20 – Milan, Italy, Unipol Forum
Oct. 28 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi
Oct. 29 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi
Oct. 31 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi
Nov. 4 – Berlin, Germany, Uber Arena
Nov. 5 – Berlin, Germany, Uber Arena
Nov. 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
Nov. 11 – Antwerp, Belgium, Sportpaleis Arena
Nov. 13 – Lyon, France, LDLC Arena
Nov. 14 – Lyon, France, LDLC Arena
Nov. 17 – Paris, France, Accor Arena
Nov. 18 – Paris, France, Accor Arena
Nov. 20 – Paris, France, Accor Arena
Nov. 22 – Paris, France, Accor Arena
The Mayhem Ball Japan 2026 Dates
Jan. 21 – Osaka, Japan, Osaka Dome
Jan. 22 – Osaka, Japan, Osaka Dome
Jan. 25 – Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome
Jan. 26 – Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome
Jan. 29 – Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome