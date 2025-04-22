Lady Gaga Expands Mayhem Ball Tour With Seven Additional Dates

Lady Gaga The Mayhem Ball tour dates were announced Wednesday morning. (Graphic via Lady Gaga on X)

Lady Gaga has announced a new series of performances in California as part of her Mayhem Ball Tour.

The pop icon revealed that seven new dates have been added to the North American leg of her tour with three in San Francisco and four in Los Angeles.

Gaga will return to San Francisco’s Chase Center for three newly confirmed shows, set for July 22, 24, and 26. Other added shows include four nights at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, with performances scheduled for July 28, 29, and a weekend double-header on August 1 and 2.

| RELATED: Lady Gaga Set to Perform Four Nights in Singapore |

Pre-sale access for the newly added dates begins Thursday, April 24, through various platforms. An artist presale launches Monday, April 28 at 12 p.m. local time. Fans can register until Thursday morning at 7 a.m. local time. General public sales begin on Tuesday, April 29 at 12 p.m.

This North American expansion follows GaGa’s international dates that begin in Mexico City with two nights at Estadio GNP Seguros on April 26 and 27. From there, Gaga will take the Mayhem Ball to Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach on May 3 for an outdoor event.

| RELATED: Lady Gaga Returns to Brazil for Monumental Copacabana Beach Performance |

The “Just Dance” singer will then bring her tour to Asia with four performances at Singapore’s National Stadium on May 18, 19, 21, and 24.

The U.S. leg launches on July 16 at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, where she will play three consecutive nights before continuing to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, New York, Miami, New York, Toronto and Chicago.

For more information, fans can visit Lady Gaga’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

July 16: Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

July 18: Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

July 19: Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

July 22: San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

July 24: San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

July 26: San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

July 28: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

July 29: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Aug. 1: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Aug. 2: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Aug. 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 7 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 9 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 31 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Sept. 1 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Sept. 3 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Sept. 6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 7 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 29 – London, UK, The O2

Sept. 30 – London, UK, The O2

Oct. 2 – London, UK, The O2

Oct. 4 – London, UK, The O2

Oct. 7 – Manchester, UK, Co-op Live

Oct. 8 – Manchester, UK, Co-op Live

Oct. 12 – Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena

Oct. 13 – Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena

Oct. 15 – Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena

Oct. 19 – Milan, Italy, Unipol Forum

Oct. 20 – Milan, Italy, Unipol Forum

Oct. 28 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi

Oct. 29 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi

Oct. 31 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi

Nov. 4 – Berlin, Germany, Uber Arena

Nov. 5 – Berlin, Germany, Uber Arena

Nov. 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

Nov. 11 – Antwerp, Belgium, Sportpaleis Arena

Nov. 13 – Lyon, France, LDLC Arena

Nov. 14 – Lyon, France, LDLC Arena

Nov. 17 – Paris, France, Accor Arena

Nov. 18 – Paris, France, Accor Arena

Nov. 20 – Paris, France, Accor Arena

Nov. 22 – Paris, France, Accor Arena