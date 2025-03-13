Lady Gaga Returns to Brazil for Monumental Copacabana Beach Performance

Lady Gaga is set to make history, this time with a free concert at the Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. The performance, scheduled for May 3, will be her first in Brazil in over a decade.

Presented by Corona, the event is part of Todo Mundo no Rio, a newly launched cultural initiative by production company Bonus Track aimed at showcasing the economic power of entertainment in Rio de Janeiro. The concert will be broadcast live on Multishow and TV Globo.

The event will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, with entry open to the public near the Belmond Copacabana Palace Hotel.

The concert serves as the inaugural event of the Todo Mundo no Rio platform, an initiative spearheaded by Bonus Track. The company is recognized for organizing historic live performances—including Madonna’s grand finale for The Celebration Tour in 2024, The Rolling Stones’ 2006 concert, and Paul McCartney’s multiple Brazilian tours since 1990.

The “Just Dance” singer is also scheduled to headline both weekends of Coachella on April 11 and 18. Following her festival appearances, Gaga is set to perform a stadium show in Mexico City on April 26.

Additionally, Gaga is also slated to take the stage at the National Stadium in Singapore for a four-show residency on May 18, 19, 21, and 24. The performances come in support of her latest album, Mayhem, which was released on March 7.

In addition to her upcoming shows, Gaga is set to receive the 2025 iHeartRadio Innovator Award at the 12th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 17, honoring her impact on music, fashion, and philanthropy.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit ladygaga.com.